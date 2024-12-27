The Minister of Transport, Oscar Puenteannounced this Friday the unblocking of the Madrid-Lisbon AVE route, with a new line through Toledo and Talavera de la Reina which will cut travel time with trains to or from Extremadura. “Before the end of the year, this had to be cleared up by civil or military matters,” the minister declared.

The ministerial official explained that they have approved the publication of the informative studies and that next year They will have the layout defined to begin construction projects. “We have thrown ourselves down the street in the middle,” he acknowledged in an interview on the Onda Cero program ‘Más de Uno’, admitting that they have not reached a total agreement with the territorial administrations.

In relation to the affected territories, Bridge has detailed that in Talavera they have opted for a surface integration and in Toledo they have proposed a through station located in the current location, with a route over the river. “I think it is well resolved, although with some discrepancies,” he said.

The minister has confirmed that the objective is to have the complete line operational in 2030focusing especially on the remaining 160 kilometers. “We will be in a position to fulfill it, especially because the entire Extremadura route has been completed,” he assured.









Puente has highlighted that the high-speed line in Extremadura is practically completed, with sections such as Plasencia to Badajoz already built and in the testing phase. “Extremadurans have been waiting for the AVE to arrive for a long time,” he concluded, showing his commitment to completing the project.

«I believe that the objective of doing them in the next five years It is an achievable goal. We are going to have to tighten, this is undoubtedly, but I believe it can be achieved,” explained the minister.

Last October, several media outlets questioned the deadline for 2034 to complete the section, as reported at the time. The skepticism was mainly due to the number of agents involved in the task. Due to the announcement of the celebration of 2030 Soccer World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Moroccothe administrations of the first two were urged to work quickly to resolve the railway mess.

At that time, the Ministry of Transport trusted that the Portuguese would advance the project. However, today the minister Oscar Puente has reiterated Spain’s commitment to tackling the operation, advancing the proposed date of 2034, received with skepticism, to 2030.