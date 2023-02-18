The Government will take new measures to stop the escalation of prices in the shopping cart that have “the maximum impact and the least risk.” This was promised this Friday by the first vice president, Nadia Calviño, in statements to the media after participating in the presentation of the report ‘Analysis of the economic and social contribution of Spanish foundations’, carried out by the AFI consultancy for the Spanish Association of Foundations (AEF).

Calviño pointed out that the Executive is following “very closely” the impact of the VAT reduction on basic products in the shopping basket that is not managing to moderate the rise and relieve families, according to inflation data known this very week, which indicate that the price of food has skyrocketed by more than 15%. For this reason, this Monday the Government will meet with the entire food chain (distributors, supermarkets, transporters, consumer organizations…) to see how the current measures are being developed and the costs that the sector is having, as well as to address what may be the best way to alleviate this inflationary spiral.

In addition, the Minister of Economy promised that she will carry out “a serious analysis of reality” and will evaluate all the proposals from the different political groups that they receive “almost daily”, among which is the initiative of Unidas Podemos to subsidize the 14, 4% of the basic shopping basket – in addition to capping the price of some foods. However, she cautioned that she will act “responsibly” and ultimately make the “most efficient” decisions, which have “the maximum impact and the least risk of undesirable or negative side effects.”

Along the same lines, his partner, the Minister of Finance and Public Function, María Jesús Montero, demanded that the proposals made be “viable, in a clear message of reproach towards his government partners.

«Any proposal has to be viable in its way of being able to apply it, it cannot be something that generates expectations or proposes a roadmap that does not know how to do it, because so important, we are seeing it, is to have a design of a law like subsequently its application, as has happened with the ‘yes is yes’ law,” warned Montero.

The minister stressed that inflation has been “the most important concern” of the Government for months, and that measures have been taken to alleviate its effects, urging to see “how they evolve” and also to study new initiatives in depth.

No signs of disinflation



But it is still “far from claiming victory” in this fight against the escalation of prices. The European Central Bank (ECB) warned yesterday that there are no signs of a disinflation process in the euro area and the German representative, Isabel Schnabel, advanced that a rise of 50 basis points in March is necessary “in practically all scenarios plausible to bring inflation back to 2%.”

«We are still far from claiming victory over inflation. A broad disinflation process has not even started in the euro area,’ he noted in an interview with Bloomberg. The German acknowledged that the pass-through of lower energy prices to core inflation may be slower than when the movement is upward, although it is confident that “eventually it will happen”, which is why it is more important for inflation in the medium term evolution of wages and benefits.