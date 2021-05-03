The Russian government will support rail carriers by allocating over 11 billion rubles to stabilize their financial situation. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. website executive body.

More than 5.8 billion rubles of this amount will be received by suburban passenger companies. The funds will be used to cover the costs associated with the rental of rolling stock, its operation and maintenance. According to Mishustin, such support will allow not only preserving, but also expanding the most demanded directions of electric trains.

Another 5.5 billion rubles will be received by the Federal Passenger Company, which is engaged in transportation on long-distance trains. The financial assistance will go towards the modernization and purchase of new cars.