The Government’s decision to grant a $ 15,000 bonus to beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance, for Pregnancy and monotributistas of categories A and B who are domiciled in the AMBA will represent a state spending of $ 15 billion, since in the territory that includes the entire Metropolitan Area, one million beneficiaries are grouped. If extended to the entire national territory, the cost would rise to $ 40,000 million, since it would be a universe of 2.7 million people.

Alberto Fernández had declared on Thursday morning that the measure would include that total number of beneficiaries, but in the afternoon Fernanda Raverta clarified that the number of people who will receive the bonus at the AMBA will be, in principle, 1 million.

If it covers the entire country, the State’s investment in social assistance from the pension entity would represent at least almost half IFETaking into account that the population reached will be less than the 8.9 million people who received the three Emergency Family Income payments, then $ 10,000. Global spending on this resource to face the worst stage of the pandemic in 2020 was $ 265,000 million. Each batch was around $ 90,000 million

Although the Government avoided comparing the new contribution with the IFE, in effect it will have a similar system in terms of its function. The expenditure, in principle, is estimated at $ 15,000 million only in an initial batch, during this first stage of the reinforced quarantine.

Regarding the possibility of an appeal to the payment of ATP for private sector companies that could not pay their full salaries, executive sources denied that it is being analyzed and valued the impact that the program has been having Repro II, of productive recovery, which is applied to those companies that had a negative turnover during the last year. The Government, through the Minister of Labor Claudio Moroni, announced this Thursday that small entrepreneurs will be included in the payment of up to $ 18,000 of salary per employee.

Many companies, especially in the gastronomic sector, had already been raising in the prior to the announcement of restrictions that the Repro was not enough to cover the lack of income and demanded the return of the ATP, which had seven editions, in charge of the Ministry of Productive Development .

An issue that worries some government officials is how many black wage earners will be included in the social assistance scheme, who perform trades and who will see their income resentful in the face of a new quarantine. “It is a very vulnerable sector, which is not measured, but which is broad and will really be one of the most affected by this situation,” they maintain within Casa Rosada.

In that sense, from the Ministry of Social Development No new measures are foreseen, at least for now, in what has to do with the new quarantine stage, but they do not rule out that they can be added if the isolation period is maintained over time.

From Social Development, the assistance package has increased strongly in the year, with $ 225,000 million allocated to the Food Policy and Empower Work programsThose that have been used with the highest flow of funds and account for 90% of the entire ministerial budget. In the first four months of the year, the level of spending for social plans from that portfolio is around $ 700 million per day.