The Interministerial Commission for Drug Prices (CIPM) will establish this Thursday a maximum price for the sale of covid-19 diagnostic antigen tests, as detailed this Tuesday by the Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, after the meeting of the Minister council.

Rodríguez has acknowledged that at Christmas “there was tension in the market”, but has assured that the Government, “in the hands of pharmaceutical distributors and schools, guaranteed the supply”, despite the fact that many of them reported that they no longer had of tests. “Now we have a guaranteed supply and we are going to set maximum prices. If the supply was not guaranteed, prices could not be set, “the spokeswoman added.

The price of tests in Spain, between 6 and 10 euros, is one of the highest in Europe. In countries such as Germany or Portugal they are for sale for two euros and can be purchased in large stores. However, and although large stores have offered to dispense these products, the minister insisted that these diagnostic tests will continue to be sold only in pharmacies “for security and guarantee to citizens.”