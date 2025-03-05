The Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, has stressed that the government works in a decree for increase the number of courts and judges specialized in violence against womenwith the aim that they can assume 15% more workload to also judge sexual violence.

Redondo has sent a message of tranquility after more than a hundred judges and judges specialized in sexist violence denounced that the new law of judicial efficiency will mean a “total collapse” of the courts of violence over women, since they will also have to assume sexual crimes.

The head of Equality explained on Wednesday that the Efficiency Law gives a “nine -month -old Vacatio Legis, precisely to adapt the courts to the assumption of cases of sexual violence and that the Executive is already working on the decree to adapt and reinforce them.

That decree will expand both the workforce and the number of courtssaid Redondo, who has assured that an improved and effective service will be offered to victims of gender violence and sexual violence.

Include abortion in the Constitution

The minister has also been open to study The inclusion of the right to abortion in the Constitutionas France did last year, “when the appropriate and necessary conditions are given to do so.”

“It seems to me that it is a good way of shield sexual and reproductive rights And, above all, the freedom of women. And it seems to me that it is an issue to study, “he said.

However, Redondo has clarified that he does not know if “right now” there are a sufficient consensus to achieve this purpose, Taking into account that it is an aggravated constitutional reform, a “enormously complex” procedure.

The CIS will ask about prostitution

Also, Redondo has announced that the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) prepares a “Great survey” on prostitution, qualitative and quantitativean issue that in his opinion requires a great debate in Spain.

The minister has defended the need to move forward A law that punishes pimpswhile recognizing the difficulty posed by parliamentary arithmetic. Redondo has pointed out that a democratic society cannot allow the existence of prostitution because it constitutes “fierce violence” against women: “For men it is an indignity and for women, slavery,” he lamented.

Asked about the behaviors of former Minister José Luis Ábalos with women, the minister has confessed that feels a “huge disappointment” because he had a “great political respect that of course has disappeared.”