The Government is working on the modification of a Royal Decree toadapt gender violence courts to the new workload that they will assume once the Organic Law on measures regarding the efficiency of the Public Justice Service comes into force, published in the Official State Gazette on January 3.

This is how it has advanced Laser and this was confirmed this Thursday morning by the Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, in an appearance before the media on the occasion of a visit to the City of Justice together with the Minister of Justice of the Generalitat Ramón Espadaler.

With the entry into force of this law within three months, progressively within 9 months The Violence against Women courts will begin to assume jurisdiction over sexual violence, crimes of female genital mutilation, forced marriage and harassment with sexual connotations when the victim is a woman.a fact that has generated concern among the magistrates about a possible collapse.

However, although Bolaños has recognized that the increase in workload is estimated “around 20%”has clarified that the law provides a sufficient period of time to adapt the judicial plant. In the next 9 months, some investigative courts will be transformed into gender violence courts and resources will be expanded to accommodate this increase in workload.

Measurement cost

The minister explained that “there will be no need to create new courtsbecause it will be a specialized section within the trial courts” that will be in charge of taking on these matters.

“Creating a court costs around 400,000 euros, but with the new law it is no longer necessary to create courts,” said Bolaños, who explained that magistrate judges can be assigned to these sections and that this It will cost less than 100,000 euros.

“The cost that previously involved creating a court, now we are going to be able to assign between 4, 5 or 6 magistrate judges to those sections. And therefore we are going to be able to greatly decongest the courts, including those dealing with sexual violence, which with this new law,” he added.