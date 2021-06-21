The Government has decided to lower the VAT that users pay for the electricity bill. Specifically, the Executive is working to approve this measure, which received this Tuesday the approval of the Commission of Undersecretaries, in the Extraordinary Council of Ministers that is celebrated this Thursday and that will mean a reduction of this tax from 21 to 10%.

According to Cadena SER, this VAT reduction will not only affect users but also SMEs. In this way, it will be permanent for domestic consumers that have a contracted power of up to six kilowatts and for the SMEs that have a lower power than 15 kilowatts, as collected by this same medium.

It is a proposal from Podemos that has been accepted by the PSOE. The measure has a double objective: cut the price of electricity and reduce the price of the consumer bill. The Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, had recognized this Tuesday morning that the Government was evaluating different measures to alleviate the rise in electricity generation costs.

This reduction from 21 to 10% will place the VAT in Spain below the average rate for the European Union. It is a measure that comes after the invoice of the average user has fired in the first three weeks of June up to 46.5% compared to the same period last year, according to Facua data.