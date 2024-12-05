He Government will recognize the man from Malaga Manuel José García Caparrósthe trade unionist murdered in the demonstration for the autonomy of Andalusia on December 4, 1977, as “victim of post-Francoism”.

The Secretary of State of Democratic Memory reported this Thursday on social network X of this recognition to García Caparrós through a Declaration of Recognition and Repaira message accompanied by a photo of the murdered young man.

This Wednesday representatives of different political parties and other organizations such as Workers Commissions attended in Malaga various events with a floral offering in memory of García Caparrós.

The sisters of the murdered trade unionist Loli, Puri and Paqui They reiterated their request that their brother be recognized as a victim of terrorism. Furthermore, they returned to claim the minutes of the investigation commission to clarify what happened, to know the truth and to “close a book that weighs too much.”

This Monday, the family of García Caparrós announced a criminal complaint against the Home Office by “hide the crime” and continue “to be an accomplice to the murder.