The Government will recognize Manuel José García Caparrós as a victim of post-Francoism

The Government will recognize Manuel José García Caparrós from Malaga, the trade unionist murdered in the demonstration for the autonomy of Andalusia on December 4, 1977, as a victim of post-Francoism, following a petition in Congress.

The Secretary of State for Democratic Memory reported this Thursday through the social network

This Wednesday, representatives of different political parties and other organizations such as Workers’ Commissions attended various events in Malaga with a floral offering in memory of García Caparrós.

The sisters of the murdered trade unionist Loli, Puri and Paqui, once again demanded the minutes of the investigation commission, that what happened be clarified, to know the truth “to close a book that weighs too much” and reiterated the request that their brother be recognized as a victim of terrorism.

Also from the Sumar match has asked Congress to declassify the file related to the death of Caparrós. The Government partner has requested in writing that the Board “allow access” to the file of the investigation carried out by the Lower House on the death of the young man from Malaga in the demonstration for Andalusian autonomy on December 4, 1977, 47 years ago. .

This Monday, García Caparrós’ family announced a criminal complaint against the Ministry of the Interior for “hiding the crime” and continuing to “be an accomplice to the murder.”