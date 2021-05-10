The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, presents the components on taxation, the fight against tax fraud and the effectiveness of public spending included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, this Monday in Madrid. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

The Government has committed to Brussels to carry out an ambitious tax reform in this legislature. But he insists that it will be postponed if the economic recovery is delayed. “If the recovery were to slow down, we would speak with Brussels to review the schedule,” said the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, at a press conference in which she presented the roadmap on fiscal matters included in the Plan. of Recovery, Transformation and Resilience sent to the community authorities. The Executive expects that the bulk of the tax modifications that it plans to be put into effect as of 2023, when the conclusions of the expert committee that has just been formed are ready and once the GDP has recovered the pre-crisis level.

The recovery plan sent to the community executive includes a large battery of measurements, whose impact is not specified, to close the collection gap on GDP of seven points that separates Spain from the European average (39% of GDP in Spain, compared to 46% on the EU average). Montero has also not clarified to what level it is intended to raise the weight of public revenue over GDP. “It will be a gradual reduction of the gapBut there is no compromise on the figure and the EU has not demanded it ”, he insisted. “The year 2023 is set because it is believed that the GDP recovery will be that year (…). If we do not arrive at the appointed time, the whole calendar also moves ”.

Review reduced VAT rates

The document emphasizes the review of environmental taxation, in which Spain is below the community average, in addition to modifications to corporation tax (for companies to pay a minimum of 15%), the figures that tax the wealth and the analysis of the new taxes to the digital economy and a review of the tax benefits. On this last point, the minister has ensured that at this time there is no “order of priority”, but that all tax benefits will be reviewed, including reduced VAT rates (10%) and super-reduced (4%), which are have long been in the EU’s sights and are the subject of studies by the expert group. “At this time we have not decided and we as a government are more in favor of indirect taxes. Now, if Europe insists that there is abusive use and the group of experts points it out, we will listen to it ”, he said.

In terms of green taxation, the Executive projects a tax increase on air transport, the equalization of diesel to gasoline ―a measure already included in the Budgets for 2021 that finally declined―, the extension of tolls to all roads, the review of the taxes levied on the registration and use of vehicles, as well as new taxes on single-use plastic and waste, which are already being processed. However, Montero pointed out this Monday that these measures will not be enough to close the collection gap of six tenths that separates Spain from the euro zone average.

The recovery plan also includes measures related to corporation tax to guarantee a minimum tax rate of 15% ―as envisaged in the coalition agreement between PSOE and Unidos Podemos―, or the harmonization of the figures that tax wealth ―heritage and inheritance. and donations, assigned to the communities— “between the different territories to guarantee a minimum and coordinated level of taxation, avoiding harmful tax competition”. In this area, the minister has indicated that we will have to wait for the conclusions of the committee of 17 experts that has been commissioned to design a comprehensive tax reform, the results of which will be known in February 2022. And she added that there will be no major changes in the matter of personal income tax, assets and VAT until its conclusions are known.

Public spending

The Government has included in its tax reform a review of tax benefits, which represent a reduction in the collection of about 60,000 million euros. To do this, it plans to deepen the evaluation of public spending with the reinforcement of the Fiscal Authority (Airef), which will have a permanent division dedicated to spending review (spending review) and orders until 2026, which include reviews of new tax benefits – in addition to the 13 already analyzed.

The document sent to Brussels promises to extend the time horizon of the analysis phases of Airef spending to five years, to separate it from the political cycle, and also indicates that a “permanent structure” will be created in the Ministry of Finance in charge of making a “Active follow-up” of the body’s findings. The objective is “to establish in Spain a systematic, structural and periodic process for evaluating spending”, and to increase its quality, “by improving its composition and reorienting its use.”

The evaluation of public spending is one of the three components – as the major reforms communicated to Brussels are called – to which the Executive has committed with Brussels in the fiscal area. The third, in addition to tax reform, is the fight against fraud. In this, the Government promises to strengthen the Tax Agency, with an investment of 532 million between 2021 and 2024 that will not be in charge of European funds. This reform provides, among other things, to approve the law against tax fraud, which has been stuck in Congress since October, modernize the Agency and increase its staff by some 3,000 by 2023.