The state will pay for the decommissioning costs of the former Dodewaard nuclear power plant. This puts an end to years of battle between the government and the old shareholders, the energy companies Uniper, Engie, Nuon (nowadays Vattenfall) and EPZ.

In a letter to the House of Representatives State Secretary Vivianne Heijnen (Infrastructure and Water Management, CDA) estimates the costs – with the current price level – at 243 to 334 million euros. The actual cost to the treasury is expected to be 80 to 150 million. This may be higher if the disposal costs for the radioactive waste are disappointing. The plant in the Betuwe will only be completely demolished from 2045, as agreed in 1997, because the radiation will then have decreased to a safe level.

Since 1969 until the closure, money has been set aside for the decommissioning by the Joint Nuclear Power Plant of the Netherlands (GKN), the owner of the plant in Dodewaard. At the time, like all power stations, it was indirectly owned by provinces and municipalities. But it has been clear for years that the savings balance is insufficient. After a complaint from documentation center Laka had the Council of State this spring, the cabinet warned that there was insufficient money available for the demolition.

End of negotiations

With Heijnen’s decision, negotiations that had been ongoing since 2017 have come to an end. The state will take over the shares of GKN from owner Nederlands Elektriciteit Administratiekantoor (NEA) for 1 euro. NEA in turn, owned by the four energy companies mentioned, will transfer the saved capital of 75 million to the state. In addition, GKN has about 87 million euros in other resources.

Heijnen writes that the Chamber has chosen this route because ‘it is uncertain whether the shareholders (…) can be sued successfully through legal action to pay the remaining costs of the dismantling’. Because the shareholders do not bear the remaining costs, the nuclear power plant would no longer be able to meet its obligations during decommissioning – from 2045 to 2055. In that case, the state secretary writes, the costs would still be on the government’s plate. In this way ‘the state will be able to keep the government contribution to the decommissioning costs as low as possible’.

The intention is that COVRA will eventually become the full owner of the nuclear power plant in Dodewaard. This company, wholly owned by the state, is responsible for the processing and disposal of radioactive waste in the Netherlands.