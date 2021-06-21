The Council of Ministers will grant this Tuesday a partial pardon to the nine independence leaders sentenced to prison terms for organizing the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017. In this way, Oriol Junqueras, Raúl Romeva, Joaquim Forn, Jordi Sánchez, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Jordi Cuixart, Carme Forcadell and Dolors Bassa will leave the prisons in which they were being held in the coming days, once Felipe VI signs the Government’s decision and it is published in the BOE.

The confirmation has been offered by Pedro Sánchez during a conference at the Liceo de Barcelona. “Tomorrow, thinking in the spirit of harmony, I will propose to the Council of Ministers a pardon for the 9 prisoners of the process who are in prison today.” It is, he continued, a step that is taken in favor of dialogue and detente in Catalonia. “Even understanding the reasons for the rejection (of the pardon), the Government of Spain has chosen to open the way to reconciliation,” said the Prime Minister, who at times has been interrupted by shouts of independence and boos. “The confrontation,” Sánchez continued, “has not served to solve any problem. We want to resume the political dialogue, but we must aspire to much more ».

According to the President of the Government, “what has led up to here has been the sum of miscalculations of all”. »Calculations that we do not want any and we have done together«, has valued. The head of the Executive has been clothed in the Lyceum by positions of the PSC and the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, and representatives of the Catalan business community. Who has not come to listen to the president is a member of the Government.

The Coalition Executive bases the pardons, whose legislation dates from the 19th century, on the general interest, despite the fact that only Junqueras, in an article published in the newspaper Ara, has shown a slight degree of regret for the events that were condemned by the Supreme court.

The confirmation of the grace measure comes after weeks of controversy with the concentration of the forces of the right in the Plaza de Colón included. Despite all this, the Government has continued with the processing of pardons in order to reduce the political tension in Catalonia and move towards a negotiated decision of the independence conflict.