The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabehas confirmed that the central Executive will organize a State event to honor the victims of DANA“to their families and to the Valencian municipalities as a whole.”

This was stated this Saturday, after participating in the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), asked if there would be the central Executive some type of event is planned and in case he will attend the funeral this Monday organized by the Archbishopric of Valencia.

Bernabé explained that “the Government of Spain plans to hold a State act to pay tribute to the victims”, but that “at this moment The search for four victims is still active“, so we will try to “exhaust the deadlines as much as possible to be able to find the people.”

In any case, he has expressed his “absolute respect and applause to any initiative, in this case by the Archbishopric, to pay tribute to the victims. as it could not be otherwise.”

Barnabas has avoided commenting on the criticism from families who have not received the accreditation to attend the funeral. “The archbishopric has personally sent me the invitation, I know that it has sent the invitation to many mayors and to relatives, I think they were now working to send the invitation,” he indicated.

The delegate has indicated that she have received an invitation to attend to the Cathedral event and that he will attend, as will members of the central Government, which will be reported in more detail in the coming days. On the other hand, he explained that an operation will be organized to “guarantee the security” of Monday’s funeral and that it will be an “important device.”