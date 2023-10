Sunday, October 29, 2023, 07:11



| Updated 12:58 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the midst of a political storm over how the acting socialist Government manages the transfer to peninsular communities governed by the PP of ‘undocumented’ Africans arriving in the Canary Islands, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration makes relevant decisions that affect Cartagena, …

This content is exclusive for subscribers