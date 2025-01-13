The official figures available reveal that the average savings for landlords would be about 300 euros per year, although in large capitals it could be between 1,500 and 2,500 euros.
The plan is to extend the current 90% exemption for lowering rent in stressed areas to the entire rental market
Probably for the sake of smoothing the parliamentary process of the Housing initiatives announced this Monday by President Sánchez, the Government has decided to include a fiscal nod to landlords to encourage them to reduce the rents they charge to their tenants and…
