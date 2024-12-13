Announces the call in January of a Fiscal and Financial Policy Council to unblock the assumption by the State of part of the debt accumulated by the autonomous communities
It proposes “agreeing among all” on a new regional financing model for whose negotiation there is no date set.
Entangled for months in the twists and turns of the controversial agreement between PSC and ERC to regulate a specific financing system for Catalonia, which the rest of the autonomous communities of the common regime reject en bloc, the Government has decided to choose to take a step back…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Government #negotiate #forgiveness #regional #debt #opening #melon #Catalan #quota
Leave a Reply