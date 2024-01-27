The Government intends to modify the extreme temperature plan so that it can be activated at any time in the event of an episode of heat or cold that poses a risk to the health of the population. The advance of the climate crisis, which means that temperature records are constantly being broken, is behind this decision, which sources from the Ministry of Health tell EL PAÍS and which will be one of the missions that the Health Observatory will have to fulfill. and Climate Change, which this department intends to promote during this legislature.

“There is no better example of the need for this observatory than the temperatures we are experiencing now in January,” Minister Mónica García added this Friday in an appearance in the Congress of Deputies to explain the lines of action that her department has set. for this legislature. “It is not good weather, it is bad news,” she stressed after emphasizing that they will work hand in hand with Ecological Transition so that this observatory has a “prominent role.”

Among the works that have been established for this entity is the creation of an extreme temperature working group, Health sources explain. The forecast is that it will be created at the next meeting of the observatory, which will be held in mid-February and in which representatives of various institutions and ministries will sit. Among other issues, the meeting will address the development of the new extreme temperature plan that, unlike what is happening now, can be activated at any time in the event of an episode of heat (or also cold) that may pose a risk to health. . “Climate change is not only an environmental crisis, it is also a public health crisis,” the minister stressed.

Every summer for two decades, the Ministry of Health activates the national plan for preventive actions for the effects of excess temperatures on health, which seeks to keep the general population informed about the impact of heat and health professionals and different social services. Until now it was activated in June, but last year it had to be brought forward to May 16. In addition, the door was opened for it to be brought forward in the future even to May 1 and for its closing to be delayed until October 15. But, with a planet that rides from temperature record to temperature record, even that margin may be insufficient. Last year, for example, there was already an episode of very high temperatures in the month of April. And this January temperature records are being broken again in Spain.

“The activation of the plan should not depend on the calendar as now, but on the thermometer,” says Julio Díaz, a researcher at the Carlos III Health Institute specialized in the effects of the climate crisis and pollution on health. The new ministry team has already contacted Díaz and Cristina Linares, a colleague at the same institution, to launch this extreme temperature group at the observatory, of which they are part.

Last year, for the first time, a plan similar to the heat plan was also launched for low temperatures, which also wreak havoc among the most vulnerable population groups. The idea, explained by the Ministry of Health, is that there is a single extreme temperature plan for both heat and cold that can be activated at any time of the year. “A surveillance system is needed throughout the year,” highlights Linares.

The first time that a plan of this type was used in Spain was in 2004. It was done after the deadly summer of 2003, when very high temperatures were recorded that claimed thousands of deaths in Europe. “Since these plans have existed, mortality associated with heat has been reduced,” explains Díaz about the usefulness of this instrument that attempts to keep the population informed through different channels in collaboration with the autonomous communities.

Health alerts

These plans also serve to set the alerts that are issued due to heat due to health risks. At this time, there are thresholds by province that indicate the maximum daily temperature at which mortality increases in a statistically significant way. The heat thresholds were updated last year and are prepared taking into account fundamentally two parameters: the time series of daily mortality and those of maximum daily temperature also by province for the months of July, August and September.

At the same time, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has its own heat warning system, which is based only on average temperatures and does not take health conditions into account. The problem is that in only a third of the cases the activation thresholds of both systems coincide, explains Díaz. For this reason, another of the observatory's missions will be precisely to unify information on health and meteorological warnings. Health sources maintain that in the coming months this unification could be ready, which seeks to better communicate to citizens the health risks involved in episodes of extreme heat.

The Minister of Holiness, Mónica García, this Friday in Congress. FERNANDO ALVARADO (EFE)

“We are working to better inform and prevent the population, improve our ability to track and respond to climate-related diseases, such as heat waves,” the minister stated this Friday in Congress. Because, she recalled, “health systems must be “strengthened” to be more resilient in the face of extreme climate events. In addition to working on alerts for extraordinary temperatures, the observatory will also address the reform of the Daily Mortality Surveillance System, known as MoMo, which helps to identify excess deaths.

This tool was born in 2004 also with the first preventive plan against high temperatures, although later the MoMo has been used to monitor other crises, such as the coronavirus pandemic. However, Health considers that this system should be reviewed and updated considering that heat-related deaths could currently be underestimated.

