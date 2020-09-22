On August 7, a group of leading public health specialists released a text in The Lancet claiming the need to carry out an external examination of the Spanish management of the pandemic to understand such high numbers of infections and deaths. On the 10th, when the constant outbreaks raised fear of the possibility of a second wave of the pandemic, Fernando Simón, director of the CAES, acknowledged to the press that they had been studying the idea for months and that this audit had to be carried out “as soon as possible.” Five weeks later, this Thursday, Health contacted this group of experts for the first time to make an appointment with them. The authors were preparing a new text to relaunch their petition in the next few days.

The ministry led by Salvador Illa admits that this contact has finally been established and that “there will be a meeting soon”, to which the minister himself will attend. According to the group, which is still deciding who will attend the appointment, the meeting will be on October 1 (as eldiario.es advanced). The points to be discussed are also being decided: “We must value the need for this evaluation and emphasize two necessary issues, what the evaluators’ profile should be and decide what things this evaluation should measure”, explained Joan Carles March, one of the signatories of the letter and the Health interlocutor for this meeting.

The team that published that petition, headed by Helena Legido-Quigley, from the University of Singapore, made it clear from the beginning that this was not intended as a weapon of political reproach, but rather to know what the weaknesses of our system are to deal with better tools the predictable second wave that is already here. “We insist that it should not be used as an opportunity for political scourge, but rather as an opportunity to identify errors in the management and weaknesses of the health and social system, which serves to learn and improve the health response to future waves of the covid- 19 or new epidemics ”, Legido-Quigley recalled when learning that Simón was in favor of this audit.

This morning, in Day by day from the SER string, It was Rafael Bengoa, another of the signers, who acknowledged that the Government contacted them this Thursday for the first time. And he added a criticism: “There has not been a scientific committee in Spain. In some autonomous community they have eliminated the public health personnel who were telling politicians that things were not going well ”.

One of the drawbacks that the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES) put in order to commission the evaluation was the shortage of first-level specialists “because most of the experts who have the necessary experience are very involved in managing their outbreaks in their own countries ”. The signatories, of international prestige, then offered, on August 10, to make the necessary groups or scientists available to Health “in order to speed up the process before a second wave can take place.” “Our group can facilitate all contacts with international experts because we work with them on a daily basis and they already know about our initiative,” Legido-Quigley said that day.

The initiative, which attracted the immediate support of more than 50 Spanish medical and scientific societies, emphasized the need to answer the question of how Spain had come to have one of the worst death and infection figures in the world in this pandemic. For this reason, they demanded that the actions of all authorities, both central and regional, such as the previous and specific conditions of the country, such as the aging population or cuts in Health, should be scrutinized.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow MATERIA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease