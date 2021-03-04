Protest to stop an eviction in Valencia, last February. Monica torres

PSOE and Unidas Podemos intend to expand the protection against evictions in the future housing law, while the negotiations on the norm remain stalled as regards the regulation of rental prices. Sources from Pablo Iglesias’ party have announced this Thursday an agreement between the two forces of the coalition government “to stop evictions in the housing law.” Said pact, they have specified, has been adopted in the last meeting held between the teams of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (led by José Luis Ábalos, of the PSOE) and those of the Second Vice Presidency (led by Iglesias, of United We Can ). Transport sources have confirmed the agreement.

However, there are differences in how what the future law will do is perceived. United We can sources have indicated that the two parties “are moving towards an agreement that includes the brake on evictions in terms similar to the mechanism used for the state of alarm.” In Transport they specify that the agreement refers only to civil procedures and, therefore, leaves out the criminal ones, which are the ones that generated some controversy in the regulations approved between last December and January. This, for now, will only apply until the end of the alarm state, scheduled for May 9.

What will happen then? Unless there is an extension of the regulations, it would return to the situation prior to the pandemic. In March 2019, PSOE and Podemos already agreed on a decree that modified the Civil Procedure Law (LEC), so that when a tenant was going to be expelled he could declare his vulnerability before the judge. Given this, the court must request a report from social services, which suspends the eviction process for one month, if the owner of the property is a person, or three months if it is a company. After this period, the procedure continues normally.

Some assumptions of squatting

According to Transport, what has been agreed this Thursday is to expand the assumptions that allow to benefit from this measure. Now only reference is made to the first sentence of article 250.1 of the LEC, which limits this possibility to tenants with a lease whose eviction is requested for not paying rent or for breaching said contract. From now on, the same source specifies, that will be extended to the second, fourth and seventh sentences of the same article. These refer to precarious assignments (that someone has left a house to another person or when a rent has been agreed verbally, for example) but also to some cases of squats or problems derived from mortgage defaults.

The defendant, therefore, will have in the previous cases the right to allege vulnerability and that the process be paralyzed until there is a report from the social services. Although this will not be necessary in many cases due to a second modification that wants to be introduced: specifically that the court has to request the report ex officio from the social services at the time of accepting the claim for processing.

The fact that this is limited to the LEC leaves out, logically, criminal proceedings. Currently, only individuals or public entities can resort to civil proceedings in squatting cases, not companies, so Transportes considers that this is a case with little real impact. Normally, these sources argue, they denounce squatting through criminal means (slower) resorting to the figure of usurpation. These assumptions never refer to entering homes that are someone’s habitual or secondary residence, which is a burglary and has more serious criminal consequences. The agreement reached this Thursday will also include the possibility of requesting a vulnerability report in criminal proceedings, but without this implying the suspension of deadlines. Always according to sources from Transport, where they consider that this Thursday’s meeting has been “fruitful” and point out that the eviction agreements are “in the absence of some adjustments.”

Progress in this field does not mean, however, that the draft of the future law is closer. Outside of the deadline that had been given to bring the text to the Council of Ministers and initiate the parliamentary processing of the regulation, the main obstacle between the two Government partners remains. “The PSOE has attended the meeting, once again, without any rental proposal,” say the sources of United We Can, who express “concern about the fact that the partner has not shared, once again and after two months of negotiation, a proposal around the regulation of rent in stressed areas ”. In recent weeks, the clashes over this issue have been continuous: the socialist part of the Executive has been in favor of giving tax incentives to owners who rent below market prices, while Podemos is committed to putting rent caps.