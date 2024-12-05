It will also increase diplomatic deployment on the continent to “strengthen ties” and promote the holding of biennial High Level Meetings with countries in order to “strengthen dialogue.”



12/05/2024



Updated at 4:24 p.m.





The Executive will launch the circular migration program at the beginning of 2025 to which the president Pedro Sánchez He already got engaged during his official trip at the end of August to Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal. «In the next quarter we will launch a strategy…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only