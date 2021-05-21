“We are in a scene of sexist alert.” No hot cloths. This is how the Minister of Equality described today the tragic week in which in less than three days gender murderers have killed in Spain, in three autonomous communities and four different provinces, four women and one of their seven-year-old children.

On Thursday afternoon, just a few minutes after the Civil Guard investigators officially confirmed that the last deceased, a 48-year-old neighbor from Pola de Laviano (Asturias), who was shot by her husband with a hunting gun, was also a victim of gender violence, Irene Montero summoned with the utmost urgency, for the morning, all the signatories of the State pact against this scourge.

The agenda that ministerial teams of Equality, Justice and the Interior, senators, deputies and representatives of the autonomies, municipalities and organizations that help victims of sexist violence had on the table consisted of a single point.

The telematic meeting had to serve to know what is failing and where, so that “it is evident that in many cases we are not arriving on time”, as Montero repeated for the third time in a week, and what are the actions to be taken with the utmost urgency to repair “weak points and shadow areas” of what all the public authorities involved consider to be a “good” system of help and protection for victims.

The agreement of all those present was the launching, “as soon as possible”, of a shock plan to cut the wave of sexist murders with a project that “improves”, “modernizes” and if necessary “believes again” the tools and actions to fight abusers.

The objective will be completed in three phases. In a maximum of one week, all the institutions and organizations involved -from the state to the local- have to carry out a «detailed, rigorous and exhaustive» check of where the protocols or instruments of the police, judges, health or social services make waters and submit a report to Equality. Second, the experts will evaluate the information and propose solutions to the members of the pact. And, ultimately, steps will be taken to implement them.