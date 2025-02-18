02/18/2025



In full European debate on the military investment of each country and the demands of the United States to assume its responsibilities, the Government has announced a salary increase in the Armed Forces that will allow Spain to increase its expenditure in defense by 400 million euros.

Specifically, the Ministry of Defense will approve “in the next few days” a decree of increase in the remuneration that will affect all members of the Armed Forces and, at the same time, will allow the government to try to leave the last position in investment in defense between NATO countries.

The increase will mean a linear and consolidable increase of 200 euros of the general component of the specific complement of all members of the Armed Forces. Likewise, and also for troop and sailor staff, the payment of 100 euros per month will be maintained, which, as an incentive, has been satisfied for 2024 to the troop and sailor to the destination, reports the department led by Margarita Robles.

This decision has been adopted, according to the Ministry, “for the fulfillment of the international commitments of Spain in the field of security and defense and for an adequate and fair remuneration of the committed and effective work of our armed forces in favor of peace, of the service delivered to citizens or intervention in emergency situations of different kinds ».









The improvement of remuneration is one of the historical demands of the professional associations of the Armed Forces, which denounce that the soldiers receive wages much lower than those of other security forces such as the National Police or the Civil Guard. The associations will be summoned soon to a meeting of the Personnel Council to be informed of the decree that will be approved.

This decision, in addition to improving the situation of the almost 120,000 Spanish military, will compute as an expense in defense in NATO’s eyes and will be another way to quickly improve the low figure of 1.28% of the gross domestic product (GDP) presented by Spain In 2024. Our country should have reached 2% last year but in 2022 requested more time and set as a goal to reach that level in 2029.

A soldier or sailor in his first years of service and does not receive specific accessories receives a salary of about 1,150 euros. And the worst is the perspective, since a partner with more than 25 years of experience behind him and who has not promoted perceives a remuneration of about 1,300 euros.