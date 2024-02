Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 12:05







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, has announced that the Reserve Fund, known as the 'pension piggy bank', will reach 9,000 million euros this year thanks to contributions from the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI). ). This digit …