Salvador Illa, Minister of Health, has appeared at a press conference after the celebration of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System. In this meeting, several autonomies have rejected the draft presented by the Ministry and that it intends to apply new mobility restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Illa began her speech by communicating that “In this afternoon’s appointment they have proposed very important measures. This agreement it has been approved by a large majority: 13 votes in favor, 5 against and one abstention “.

So, “hWe have decided to apply them to municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants with a cumulative incidence more than 500 in the last 14 days and that present a percentage of positivity in the CRP greater than 10% and that they are part of an autonomous community with ICU bed occupancy greater than 35% “, stressed.

Illa listed the limitations that will be carried out: “Medits of social restriction, reduction of grouping of people to six at most, in the wakes there will be capacity restrictions, in the shopping centers and hotels will be 50%, bar consumption is prohibited and closing time may not exceed eleven o’clock at night “.

The affected areas

This measure It will affect ten Madrid municipalities: Alcalá de Henares, Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Fuenlabrada, Getafe, Leganés, Madrid, Móstoles, Parla and Torrejón de Ardoz. Therefore, the Health Minister announced that “In the next few days the collegiate decision will be published as a ministerial order and that will be published in the BOE “.

The case of Madrid

Precisely, the minister personalized in the situation of the Spanish capital: “When you go to the doctor, you expect them to tell you the truth. As Minister of Health we have a responsibility and the situation in Madrid is complex. Today has added 4,810 new cases, the second largest increase in the second wave. It represents 43.7% of all new cases in our country. This is the situation in the Community of Madrid. He’s going to bend, but tough weeks are coming. The agreement was accepted yesterday by the Community of Madrid. Nobody understands his going back now, neither the Madrileños nor the Spanish. The health of Madrid is the health of Spain “.

Regarding whether he believed that the Madrid government was not telling the truth, Illa stressed that “I try to convey the vision we have of the whole of Spain and from Madrid that it is worrying that it will take hard weeks. The first requirement to act is to have a diagnosis. “

Regarding the negotiations held in recent days, he assured that “We will work tirelessly to achieve the broadest consensus, this time it has not been possible. Yesterday there was and today there is not. It is not up to me to explain why what was good yesterday is not good today. It is not for me to explain why there is this change in position. We are supporting the Community of Madrid with resources, always looking for a consensus. I do not want to value the reasons. “.

In addition, he added that “the situation is special, That is why support for this community was reinforced. Product of this work an agreement was reached yesterday that they have not considered today. The cases imported by Barajas are below 0.5% of the total cases. We are working with the European partners to have a joint control system. “

Binding agreement

Questioned about if the autonomies that have voted against ratify do not apply this pact finally, Illa has announced that it is binding: “No one has expressed it and I do not contemplate the scenario that these measures are not adopted,” he stated bluntly.

Regarding the requests to add more criteria, he revealed that “some communities have asked to complete with some more indicator, I have not opposed this, but the decision that we have agreed it’s the one you know. “

The variation of criteria

About why the criteria are not clear seven months later, he stressed that “it is inaccurate. We have an Early Response Plan that sets these criteria and you have been able to see how the different autonomous communities have been facing different epidemiological situations, but with previous stages that we face today. The communities have had their own criteria to act on the basis of this plan. The situation in Madrid is special because of its specificity in its population density and mobility and that is why an agreement was reached yesterday. “

Madrid’s response

Soon after, it was the turn of Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Madrid Health Minister, and that offered the position of the regional health authorities. He began by denying the minister’s version: “Illa has said that it has been a consensual document, it is false. Has said Illa that Madrid came out happy from yesterday’s meeting, it is false “.

He also assured that “the document has not been approved by consensus as stated in article 14.1 of the Council and therefore legally invalid. For this reason, Illa has sent him to a technical debate, it will have to go through the committee and be discussed again.

For this reason, “We consider that this document contains decisions that concern the individual rights of peopleWe believe that Illa has opted for measures that go against the will of many Spaniards. We have always bet on improving the document. We don’t understand the imposition, there has been no loyalty by the Government of Spain, which Madrid is in a hurry to intervene “.

Improvement of the situation

The counselor again sent the message that the situation is improving: “I am the first to know our health system in detail, all indicators indicate that we are in a favorable situation. We continue to offer that dialogue and respond to this situation. “

“The number of infections has dropped, we are detecting that the number of admissions continues to decline, with less pressure on our emergency service. The situation begins to be controlled. It would be very difficult to understand these measures you want to impose the Government of Spain “, alleged Ruiz Escudero.

“Hurry to intervene Madrid”

Because, they do not understand the alarmism created by the Executive: “The message that the Government of Spain is sending through Madrid It is not what it has to be. We continue to improve this document to respond to this situation. We bet on a way of dialogue, it was not only that meeting. We transferred accompanying actions and measures and the Government has not shown the slightest interest in helping the community. “

“In the evaluation of the first week of restraint measures, Of 45, 29 have improved their data. Madrid will continue to take measures to contain the virus. We don’t understand imposition. The Government is in a hurry to intervene Madrid and not to fight against the virus “emphasized the counselor.