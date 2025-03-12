The Government plans to force by law to identify the contents that are generated with artificial intelligence (AI) and will also establish a sanctioning regime for those who use these technologies perversely, with fines that can reach up to 35 million euros or 7 percent of the billing of a company.

This will be collected in the Law for the good use and governance of artifice intelligencel, whose draft approved on Tuesday the Council of Ministers and with which the Executive intends to ensure an “ethical, inclusive and beneficial” use of this technology and facilitate that users can clearly differentiate the contents that are real from those that are virtual.

The bill adopts the guidelines of the emblematic artificial intelligence law of the European Unionwhich imposes strict obligations of transparency to the AI ​​systems considered at high risk, according to the Minister of Digital Transformation, Óscar López.

López has underlined the importance of this new norm, and has referred to artificial intelligence as A “powerful” instrument that can favor economic growth, favor the fight against many diseases or the development of new drugsbut also to be a tool to spread bulls, to expand hatred and attack democracy.

This way, Spain becomes one of the first EU countries to apply block rulesconsidered more complete than the United States system, which is largely based on voluntary compliance and a mosaic of state regulations.

López added that Everyone is likely to suffer “deepfake” attacks, Term with which videos, photographs or audios are known that have been edited or generated by AI algorithms but are presented as real.

This regulation classifies the breach of the appropriate labeling of the contents generated by the A “serious infraction” that can carry fines of up to 35 million euros or 7% of its global annual turnover.

The bill also prohibits other practices, such as The use of subliminal techniques -They are imperceptible- to manipulate vulnerable groups. López cited as examples the chatbots that encourage betting on people with addictions or toys that encourage children to perform dangerous challenges.