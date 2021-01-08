While waiting for the publication of the decree with the new restrictions due to the increase in coronavirus cases, the national government will hold a press conference in which it will explain the measures.

The call is scheduled for 12 o’clock in the Casa Rosada conference room and, as officially reported, the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero; the Undersecretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti and the Minister of Tourism, Matías Lammens.

Although on Thursday it was decided that the Government was going to restrict circulation at night throughout the country through a decree of necessity and urgency that was to be published this Friday, finally the decision was delayed due to the rejection of some governors and the difficulties to unify criteria.

For this reason, in the last hours, the possibility that Alberto Fernández provides a general framework for each of the 24 governors to define how to implement new sanitary measures that mitigate the rise of Covid-19 infections in their respective districts took more force.

“It is a very complex decision and it will be difficult to apply that of restricting circulation. Now, against the empire, I ask myself: if circulation is not restricted, what else can be done? There is no other way to stop the virus “, assured this Friday María Teresa García, Minister of Government of Axel Kicillof.

In the City, meanwhile, they reject the possibility of applying any restriction to circulation. In exchange, they propose that bars and restaurants close at 12 at night instead of 3 in the morning, as most locals do.

“We are waiting for the DNU of the Government. But the general idea is that. Limit the hours of bars and restaurants,” said this Friday just after 8 a high source of the Buenos Aires administration.

News in development.

JPE