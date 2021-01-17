The third vice president, Nadia Calviño. MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS / Europa Press

The regulation of European aid is unequivocal. The Government will have to request twice a year the payment of the funds of the European recovery mechanism, of which Spain will have some 70,000 million until 2023. And each time it requests them, it will undergo an examination on how it is progressing with the reforms and investments. The European Commission will make the evaluation, and will have to count on the Economic and Financial Committee, the body of the Eurogroup where the technicians of the countries sit and which will be able to activate the emergency brake imposed by the Dutch. That is, they will be able to stop or even withdraw funds.

According to article 19 of the European funds regulation, the Commission may go so far as to suspend a disbursement if the country does not meet the committed reform and investment milestones. After six months you can reduce the aid. And at 18 you can “uncommit” the funds. It even talks about fully recovering the pre-financing already delivered. In this new framework that replaces the usual controls, the Government will have to report twice a year and there will be a group of indicators that will be published every six months and that will show what progress has been made. That is, there will be an exam every six months. And the Commission will use it to push for reforms in those countries that procrastinate.

European sources speak from other experiences that the examination will actually be continuous. And they remember that the Eurogroup will periodically do thematic examinations nter pairs. In addition, Article 9 links aid to the adjustment of public accounts, a requirement now suspended due to the pandemic but which will at some point be recovered and for which a country can be fined up to 0.25% of its GDP, about 2,700 million for Spain, the equivalent of the minimum income.

In short, spending the 70,000 million in aid will have a price. The government will face a marathon of examinations on its reforms. The first obstacle it has to overcome is the dispatch at the end of January of the national recovery plan, which the Commission will have to evaluate in two months and which includes the investments to be carried out with European resources. But it also includes an extensive reform program. Last Friday, the Executive boasted up to 170 after his meeting with employers and unions. Of these, only three are important in the background: pensions, labor and the adjustment of public accounts. And the latter has been postponed by the pandemic. The delivery of European funds will largely depend on the other two.

A network of controls

Back in July, Pedro Sánchez returned from Brussels to applause from his ministers after starting 70,000 million in direct aid. At that time, the Executive thought that it could avoid the reforms. The recommendations made last year by the Council of Leaders only said that Spain should fight by all means against the pandemic. Little more. In meetings with senior officials, everyone insisted that the only conditionality that Brussels put in order to receive the funds was to demonstrate that the money was being spent. No reforms. But it soon became clear that this would not be the case.

In September, the Commission published a guide in which it said that not only the 2020 recommendations were relevant. Also the 2019 reform requirements, which in the case of Spain referred to pensions. And the first draft of the regulation already toughened access to aid if they were not complied with. He even set up the system for putting notes on it. Step by step, a dense network of controls was being drawn. The Government tried to soften it by taking advantage of its processing by the European Parliament. However, he did not succeed. And the 2021 budget was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

According to community sources, the problem with the accounts was not that they triggered spending. That’s what the ECB is buying debt for like never before. In Brussels, it caused discomfort that instead of allocating the money to temporary aid due to the pandemic, it was dedicated to increasing the structural spending of the ministries and items such as pensions and salaries of officials when there was no inflation and income fell. Nor did he like that ERTEs were not even budgeted. The Commission could not give a wake-up call because with the covid the demand to close the public deficit had been suspended. But he could take advantage of European funds to screw the government with reforms. In exchange for the money, the Executive will now have to do work and pensions. The final articles of the regulation make it clear that the funds will only be disbursed as the evaluations are approved.

This demand caught the Government with the changed foot. In his calculations from when he was president of the Fiscal Authority, the now Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, included to balance the accounts the increase in the period for calculating the pension from 25 to 35 years. And also the sustainability factor approved by the PP, which adjusts the initial pension based on the increase in life expectancy and which has not yet entered into force. However, Escrivá went to the Toledo Pact and said nothing of that. Nor in their meetings with social agents. He only spoke of passing part of the deficit to the Treasury and bringing the real retirement age closer to the legal 67 years. Until he had to work out a reform paper for Brussels. And there he included the 35 years. In addition, it prepares a new sustainability factor and a revaluation system with the CPI that is compensated for several years. The anger of the unions with Escrivá for having hidden the debate is enormous.

The problem is that in Brussels it is easy to do the pension numbers. And, for example, to really achieve savings by making the legal retirement age effective, the possibility of retiring with a full pension at 65 would have to be suppressed if they have contributed 37.

A difficult balance

Regarding the labor reform, this will address the reduction of temporary employment, youth unemployment, the modernization of collective bargaining, the new ERTE, training and active policies, the simplification of contracts and the situation of the distributors. While the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, puts the emphasis on solving precariousness, the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, emphasizes competitiveness. It’s like the dilemma between equality and freedom: something squeaks. Brussels will bet more on Calviño’s speech to create jobs.

A key point of the labor reform will be to abound in a ruling by the Supreme Court to limit the temporary hiring of subcontractors in exchange for granting more flexibility to companies making ERTE permanent. And another will be the modernization of collective bargaining, which can be a problem with Brussels depending on how it is played. Díaz wants to return it to the sectorial scope. But in international institutions there is a certain consensus that negotiation in the company should be prioritized. In fact, it was already mentioned, for example, in 2011 in the ECB’s letter to Zapatero demanding reforms.

The triangle of mistrust and mistrust that Escrivá, Díaz and Calviño form will have to deal with scrutiny from Brussels and write something that gets their approval. The test will be extraordinary. The money is not going to be disbursed for nothing.