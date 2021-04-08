Valle Miguélez will manage a ‘super council’ that will bring together the competences of Business, Industry, Employment, Research and Universities. In addition, it remains as the spokesperson for a regional Executive that will have one less council.

This will be ratified today by the Governing Council, which meets on an extraordinary basis to approve a series of appointments that mainly affect the second tier of the departments controlled by those expelled from Ciudadanos.

Valle Miguélez thus remains with the powers left free by his partner Francisco Álvarez, suspended from membership in Cs like her for opposing the motion of censure presented by his party and the PSOE. Álvarez quit yesterday at his own request to be a spokesperson for his group in the Regional Assembly. The spokeswoman for the Executive assumed her duties, in principle temporarily, but finally it has been decided not to appoint a substitute.

The spokesperson for the regional Executive will permanently retain the powers left by Francisco Álvarez



The spokeswoman for the Executive will be the one who brings the most appointments to today’s extraordinary Governing Council. As THE TRUTH has learned, the lawyer Diego Barnuevo, who will be the new general director of Social Dialogue and Labor Welfare, and Antonio Pasqual del Riquelme, as general director of Social Economy and Self-Employment, will join. The latter was the chief of staff of Miguel Motas, the Cs advisor who completed the first section of the legislature.

Likewise, María Isabel Fortea, general director of Scientific Research and Innovation, and Marisa López Aragón, head of the Employment and Training Service (SEF) will be ratified. They were the only two who decided to remain in their positions when the regional coordinator of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, appealed to the senior officials of the orange formation who were still in their responsibilities to leave the Government. In this department the General Directorate of Universities and the general secretariat would remain to be covered.

Diego Barnuevo and Antonio Pasqual del Riquelme are other additions to the second step



The Ministries of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy and Transparency, Participation and Public Administration barely suffered changes with the political earthquake. Isabel Franco only has pending to designate a general secretary to replace Antonio Sánchez Lorente, who left office to be a director of Transparencia. The latter, who is on sick leave, retains the same team that worked with Beatriz Ballesteros and, for a few weeks, with José Gabriel Sánchez Torregrosa, Martínez Vidal’s right-hand man in Ciudadanos.

Signing for Info



For its part, in the Ministry of Industry, Business and Spokesperson, all the positions of the second echelon that worked with Ana Martínez Vidal before the failed motion of censure were dismissed by the president, Fernando López Miras, with the exception of the director of the Institute of Development (Info), Diego Rodríguez-Linares. However, Valle Miguélez plans to replace him with Joaquín Gómez, currently the general director of Strategy and Digital Transformation in the Ministry of Javier Celdrán. Joaquín Gómez was already in charge of Info in the last legislature, but was relieved by Ana Martínez Vidal. It will be key for the management of European funds.

Today several appointments are also planned in Education and Culture, such as that of the new general secretary, who will be María Luisa López, as LA TRUTH has already advanced. This newspaper has learned that Mabel Campuzano will confirm Sergio López Barrancos, general director of Educational Evaluation and Professional Training, in his position. In some positions, it is planned to place officials who currently occupy general sub-directorates and service heads. The counselor, expelled from Vox, has already shown her intention to give her department a technical profile.

Shared counseling



On the other hand, the new Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports, Marcos Ortuño, will also set up his team this morning. Part of the senior positions in this department must be for people proposed by those expelled from Ciudadanos, since the Council is shared by both parties, according to the governance agreement signed in June 2019.

Specifically, the general secretariat of the Ministry and the general directorates of Youth and Tourism Competitiveness and Quality corresponded to Citizens. Both are vacant after the ‘clean’ of high orange positions that Fernando López Miras carried out after the presentation of the motion of censure.