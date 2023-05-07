Sunday, May 7, 2023, 1:41 p.m.



Pedro Sánchez continues chaining announcements three weeks after 28-M. This Sunday, during a rally in Tenerife, the President of the Government advanced that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday will approve the granting of guarantees to cover up to 20% of the mortgage for young people up to 35 years of age and families with dependent minors who buy a first home. «We are going to place the construction of subsidized housing at the center of our policies. We are going to put housing at the center of our priorities”, he affirmed.

In the case of those under 35 years of age, those who have a limit will be able to access this guarantee, it will be those whose annual income does not exceed 37,800. This limit will double if there are two purchasers of the same home. For families with dependent minors there will be no age limit. It will contemplate an individual income limit of up to 37,800 euros per year, which will double if there are two buyers of the same home, and will have improvement factors depending on the number of children. Likewise, the income limit will be increased in the case of single-parent families.

With this measure, the Government intends to help overcome the difficulties that young people and families with minors have in accessing the purchase of decent housing. “We want to turn housing into a constitutional right, into a basic necessity,” Sánchez stressed.