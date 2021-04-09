The Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, in a presentation ceremony of the Moves plan, this Friday. Zipi / EFE

The Government will give aid of up to 7,000 euros for the acquisition of an electric vehicle as long as the scrapping of another car over seven years old is guaranteed. This improvement of 1,500 euros compared to what has been given so far is the main novelty contemplated by the Moves III Plan, for which aid may be requested from tomorrow, as announced by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition.

Buyers who do not dispose of any vehicle may receive a maximum of 4,500 euros. The commitment to scrapping focuses on the elimination of older and more polluting vehicles, but also to abandon the idea of ​​the electric vehicle as a second family car.

The new plan carried out by the Executive is substantially better equipped than the previous ones, with a guaranteed departure of 400 million euros (the second edition had 100 million resources that they had to expand in some autonomous communities because they had been exhausted) that could reach 800 million depending on the demand. It is a package of aid that was created with the intention of having continuity at least until 2023, in line with what is demanded by vehicle sellers, who wanted a stable medium-term framework to give buyers some security.

The government’s goal is to reach at least 250,000 fully electric vehicles by 2023 and reach a charging network of 100,000 points, compared to the current 8,500. The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has indicated that they hope that the impulse of electromobility will generate 900 million euros in the Spanish economy and the creation of 40,000 jobs.

The plan will generally subsidize electric mobility, but it is focused especially on the acquisition of electric vehicles and the installation of recharging points, one of the weak points for the development of battery-powered cars in Spain. Self-employed workers and residents in populations of less than 5,000 workers will benefit from an additional percentage of subsidy, in such a way that it is wanted to avoid that the purchases of electric vehicles are focused on large urban centers, where their use has shown greater efficiency, and to promote companies use the electric vehicle as a delivery platform in the last mile.

After the approval of the Climate Change law yesterday in Congress, which aims to stop selling combustion cars in Spain from 2040, the Government expresses its support for the electric car with the third edition of the Moves plan, the most ambitious of those approved so far. The provision of 400 million euros expandable contrasts with the end of aid to vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel, which was recovered last year to minimize the fall in vehicle sales due to the pandemic and that the industry of Manufacturers wanted to keep up the market standardization.

This afternoon the Government is expected to publish a royal decree and an order to develop the Moves plan. It will detail the implementation of a registry of charging points in which operators will have to specify their power, user price and locator with the intention of creating an open geolocator for all users of electric vehicles.