The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño. Efe

The Government has decided to go one step further before the prolongation of the health and economic crisis that has exhausted the resilience of many businesses to which it can no longer grant bank credit. The Executive announced this Friday that it will reform the regulations “in order to increase direct aid to the self-employed and companies affected by the covid-19 pandemic,” once the European Commission reviewed on January 28 the community aid framework for State.

This new framework aims, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, to adapt the economic and social response to the pandemic to current needs, “in order to continue protecting the productive fabric and employment, and reinforcing the solvency of viable companies and businesses” .

The government partner, Unidas Podemos, had asked for these direct aid to be established, given the possibility of a wave of suspension of payments, as feared by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, but the head of that department, Nadia Calviño, was reluctant to the large volume of debt that is accumulating.

On January 28, the European Commission approved a new modification of the European Temporary Framework. The note recalls that the new framework “includes the possibility of converting aid in the form of repayable advances, guarantees, loans or other instruments into direct grants. Likewise, it extends the term of application of the measures until December 31, 2021 ″.

After that decision, the Government Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs “has agreed at its meeting today to notify the European Commission of the extension of the national framework applicable to all the aid that the different administrations can grant.”

The amount of the plan is not detailed

The note does not include details of the economic amount that it plans to dedicate or when the new measure will be launched. It clarifies that it needs “approval by the European Commission” and that the Government’s intention “is to speed up this authorization process as much as possible in order to establish the new national framework as soon as possible and continue to protect the productive fabric and employment to have a foundation as robust as possible to drive recovery ”.

He points out that, in addition, the Government “works on measures to alleviate the financial burden of the self-employed and companies, and strengthen the solvency of viable businesses.” The viability of the businesses will be a clear point of these grants and will require an analysis of the businesses to assess whether they have the possibility of moving forward after the end of the mobility restrictions.

Ana Botín, president of Santander, demanded this measure last Wednesday and gave the United States Administration as an example. Among bank managers there is the conviction that if the self-employed and SMEs are not helped, delinquencies will skyrocket when the moratoriums on loans granted since March end. This hypothetical situation would damage bank balance sheets and could cause difficulties for the weakest institutions.

40,000 million in ERTEs

The note says that the measures adopted so far have meant aid above 20% of GDP (more than 5% in direct aid for budgetary impact and 15% in liquidity measures), “and that they are allowing economic activity to be maintained ”. The European Central Bank (ECB) criticized this week that Spain was one of the countries that had granted the least aid because it only accounted for up to 1.3% of GDP.

The Government insists that “the volume of direct aid activated in Spain is among the highest of the large EU countries, as reflected, among others, by the report of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC).

And remember that direct aid to workers and companies through the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE), the extraordinary benefit for the self-employed and work disabilities due to the pandemic, which amounts to 40,800 million euros.