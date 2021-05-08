The national government will allocate 4,600 vaccines against the coronavirus to the Truckers union led by Hugo and Pablo Moyano. The doses, as indicated, will be applied to drivers who enter and leave the country making international sections.

This was confirmed by the Secretary of Transportation Policies of the Truckers’ union, Omar Pérez, who specified that the former head of the CGT and his son Pablo had requested those doses from President Alberto Fernández.

“The Truckers Federation had been raising prevention and in this case we all know that the only tool is to be able to have the vaccine. That is why yesterday we were very happy to receive through the Planning Secretariat of the Ministry of Transport, headed by Gaston Jaques, the note notifying us that they received from the Ministry of Health of the Ministry of Health, that The vaccines are already available to start with the application to all drivers that carry out international transport, “Pérez said on the union’s social networks.

Pérez, one of the leaders closest to Hugo and Pablo Moyano, explained that the next step will be the cross-linking of data with different state agencies, such as Migrations, so that each driver has priority to be vaccinated in their district.

Alberto Fernández with Hugo Moyano, at the Truckers headquarters. Photo: Presidency.

“Of course this is going to be done in the crossing of data that we take to the corresponding agencies such as Migrations, Customs, PAU and in the Municipalities, where by Cuil and by document number 4,600 workers who are disseminated will be registered throughout the Argentine Republic and send the register for each city so that in the order of priorities they are truck workers in the first places to be vaccinated“, he specified.

Pérez stressed that the confirmation of the vaccines for truckers is “the end of a claim that was carried out in April where the Federation of Truckers demanded that the corresponding PCRs or antigens be made for the international transport driver.”

They were, as he noted, “eight days of conflict on the border with Brazil, which did not want to precisely agree to this claim, because they are not unionized and their first figure, President Bolsonaro, is unaware of the pandemic. “

The trucker leader also indicated that “all the countries in the region agreed to have a protocol where the same regulations are required for international transport.”

Weeks ago, Argentine drivers had blocked the Paso de los Libres border crossing, in Corrientes, in response to their Brazilian counterparts who did not present tests proving that they do not have coronavirus.

Among the arguments of those led by Hugo Moyano to take this measure, they assured that of “10 trucks that enter the country, 7 are of the Brazilian flag and the remaining 3 are national, that is to say that the risk of contagion for the population is a risk constant before this 70% of Brazilian traffic in Argentine territory “.