After the new restrictions due to the advance of the second wave of coronavirus, the Government will give an extraordinary aid of $ 15 thousand to beneficiaries of the Universal Allowance for Child, for pregnancy and monotributistas ed categories A and B.

The announcement was made by President Alberto Fernández, who stated that “all who are affected will access“due to the new restrictions that, for the moment, are applied in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires.

In statements to Radius 10Fernández clarified that if other provinces apply restrictions due to the increase in infections, citizens who are affected by these measures will also be able to access the benefit.

On Wednesday, the President announced new measures for the AMBA. In addition to the closure of schools until April 30, the restriction on driving between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. was extended and recreational, social, cultural, sports and religious activities in closed places were suspended, among other things.

“Yesterday I wanted to draw attention to the health problem and not mix it with other aspects. We never leave people out in the open. We know that many are having a bad time and these moments make their lives more difficult,” Fernández explained when announcing the subsidy.

The President assured that “it is necessary that once and for all” Argentines understand “the risk” in which the country is due to the health emergency.

