The Government will oblige series and movie platforms such as Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Disney + or YouTube from 2022 to pay the RTVE fee so that from now on these multinationals will have to pay 1.5% of their annual income in Spain to help finance public television. This is stated in the project of the new Audiovisual Law that has been submitted again to a public hearing, and which is expected to be processed in the Congress of Deputies in the first quarter of next year.

In response to the demands of both telecommunications operators and television networks, which now charge this rate, the Secretary of State for Telecommunications under the Ministry of Economy has included this point in the new Audiovisual Law considering the criterion of country of origin to all audiovisual providers that are established in Spain as well as those that are in other EU countries, “as long as they offer their services in Spain.”

In addition, and as promised by the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, the direct contribution of 0.9% for RTVE that was imposed on them by the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero a decade ago is eliminated for telecommunications operators, and which entailed double taxation. Now they are exempted from that direct fee as telecommunications companies on the condition that they contribute to the deployment of the new 5G mobile phone networks. In this way, operators will save between 100 and 140 million annually. Likewise, companies such as Telefónica, Vodafone or Orange that have their own pay television platforms will maintain the obligation to pay the RTVE rate like the rest of the channels, estimated at the aforementioned 1.5% of their audiovisual income.

In addition, the operators will have to continue paying the rate on the reservation of the radioelectric public domain, which increases from 410 to 480 million annually, a rate that television networks do not pay even if they also use the same spectrum.

New sources of income for RTVE

The new draft of the Audiovisual Law also makes RTVE’s own sources of income more flexible, allowing it to market certain forms of advertising, such as sponsorships or advertising on its international channels and digital content. The insertion of advertising in the RTVE channels will also be allowed on platforms for the exchange of videos generated by users or digital functionalities that allow access to their contents after they are broadcast linearly.

The bill already contained the obligation for US platforms – “television audiovisual communication service providers on demand” as defined in the legal text – the obligation to allocate 5% of the income generated in Spain to finance cinema and European series or, directly, to the ICAA Film Protection Fund, a contribution that many prosecutors call Netflix rate. Now this obligation is also extended to the financing of RTVE.