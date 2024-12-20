The Government takes a further step in the Muface crisis and informs the unions that it has resorted to the Public Sector Contracts Law to extend the agreement in force until a new one is formalized. This is stated by UGT in the statement sent after the meeting held by the General Council of Muface to report on the offer for 2025-2027, in which worker representatives have also participated.

“Muface sent a communication to the insurers on December 17, once the Council of Ministers approved the new tender, notifying them of the activation of said mechanism, which involves a one-month extension of the contract once the previous one ends, therefore which would extend it until the end of February 2025,” they indicate. The times stipulated by UGT are based on the forecast that the specifications will be published “imminently” and will have 25 calendar days for insurers to submit offers, so the deadline would end on January 14, 2025.

From there, Public Function estimates that once all the procedures have been carried out, the new contract could be formalized in the first half of February, hence they foresee its extension for only one month. It should be noted that coverage of services in January is necessarily guaranteed in the current agreement. However, in these first two months of 2025, SegurCaixa Adeslas, Asisa and DKV Seguros will be paid the updated premium cost, that is, 1,262.28 euros compared to 1,032.12 euros for the current plan, according to UGT.

As a novelty, the specifications will incorporate the double change period. Although January will continue as the month to move from the concerted option to the national public health system, an extraordinary period will subsequently be enabled in March for changes in affiliation between insurers. Finally, in June a second period of change between the different options is established. That is, there will be two possibilities per year for the next concert 2025-2027.