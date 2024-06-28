RBC: The Russian Cabinet of Ministers will extend the permit for gasoline exports for a month on June 29

The Russian government will extend by a month the temporary permit for the export of gasoline from Russia, which was valid until the end of June. Writes about this RBC with reference to sources familiar with the Cabinet’s decision.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, there was no final decision on the fate of exports until the last moment, and as early as Thursday, June 27, the opinions of the parties were being collected. The timing of a possible extension was also discussed: July or immediately July-August.

Supporters of the export ban argued their position with the “possibility of local price spikes.” However, “a decision was made to extend the export opportunity, but only for a month.” The official government decree is expected on Saturday, June 29. However, the embargo on deliveries in August remains in place.

The ban on exporting Russian gasoline abroad was lifted by the government on May 20. The temporary lifting of restrictions will last until June 30. The authorities explained the lifting of the embargo by the saturation of the domestic market with fuel, as well as the need to maintain the volume of raw material processing in the country.