The imminent imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel and the mobilization of artists against his sentence has led the Government to launch an initiative to dampen criticism and growing unrest that has generated this resolution, also in United We Can. At the end of this Monday, and after the announcement made from Moncloa turning its back at first to the Ministry of Justice, the Executive proposed a review of the crimes called “expression” so that they do not include prison sentences and thus avoid another ‘Hasel case’. The first singer in Europe to be jailed, according to the condemned man.

In essence, Justice studies the possibility of reform the “most controversial” crimes, such as the exaltation of terrorism and humiliation of victims when it is committed for reasons of opinion, the crime of hate, insults and slander to the Crown and other institutions and the crime against religious feelings.

Ministry sources have explained that the reform is justified because “these criminal offenses suffer” from several conditions. “A certain uncertainty of the legal right protected; by the amplitude of the typical behavior described in the norm, which generates insecurity; and because of the difficult delimitation between the exercise of the fundamental right and criminal conduct, which requires a restrictive interpretation “.

All these issues are “precision and restriction” requirements of these crimes required by the Constitutional Court, the European Court of Human Rights and European Law, add the aforementioned ministerial sources after a first, more diffuse statement from Moncloa. “It is a political initiative whose will is expressed with this note, “said a source.

The legislative path of this reform is for now a mere advertisement, since this Tuesday no specific proposal will be taken to the Council of Ministers. Even from Justice they admitted that “it is a matter to which he has traveled” in the study phase. In any case, one possibility would be to include it in the Government’s claim to reform the Penal Code with the change, for example, of the crime of sedition announced already in September.

The probe balloon now launched by the Government in the heat of the ‘Hasel case’ provides for a review of crimes related to “excesses” in the exercise of freedom of expression so that only conduct that “clearly” involves the creation of a risk to public order or provocation of violent conduct. Thus, they will be punished with dissuasive penalties, but not with jail.

“Verbal excesses”



In the proposal put forward by the department headed by Juan Carlos Campo, it will be considered that «those verbal excesses that were committed in the context of artistic, cultural or intellectual manifestations»Remain« outside of criminal punishment ». In this sense, the Government has defended that “criminal law is neither the most useful tool, nor is it necessary, nor is it certainly proportionate to respond to behaviors that, even though it may border on illegality, its punishment would be a discouragement for freedom of expression”.

The government announcement came in response to the manifesto that more than 200 representatives of the art world and culture, led by Pedro Almodóvar, Joan Manuel Serrat or Javier Bardem. They all showed their support for Hasel, who will now serve nine months in prison. Among the signatories there are also actors and filmmakers such as Paco León, Luis Tosar, Alba Flores, Álvaro Morte, Javier Gutiérrez, Fernando Trueba, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Willy Toledo or Coque Malla. In the manifesto they affirm that these crimes undermine ideological and artistic freedom.