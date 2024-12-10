The Government will distribute 124.5 million euros among the media to help them in their digitalization and can face the new challenges that this technological transition brings with it, including the emergence of new operators in the sector or the spread of hate and hoaxes.

That is what the Minister for Digital Transformation has announced, Oscar Lopezin the press conference of the Council of Ministers, in which he detailed the aid of this program, integrated into the Action Plan for Democracy, announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

This program (which was initially going to be funded with one hundred million) is online with the aid that other European countries have articulatedonce the European Commission (EC) recognized that there were market failures in the sector due to the emergence of new technologies.

“There could not have been state aid, if it were not for the fact that the EC has recognized that there is a market failure in the media sector. Therefore, there are reasons and arguments and there is a legal fit and coherence with what is being done in the rest of Europe.”

Only the year 2022, various EU countries They allocated more than 1,200 euros in aid to the media.

Six games to digitize the media

The biggest game will go to the technological transformation of print media: 65 million will be allocated to this task because, as López has recognized, “the priority is paper”, since it is the medium that faces the greatest challenge and the one that has to make the greatest effort to digitize, as others have done European countries.

But there will be five more gamesand will be convened on different dates:

The first will be allocated through the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) and its budget will be 15 million euros. Its purpose will be to strengthen and improve cybersecurity capabilities.

The second will be 10 million and will be articulated by the Secretary of State for Digitalization (SED) for integration of artificial intelligence in the mainstream media.

The third, also of the same amount, 10 million, will be aimed at promoting spaces for data sharing.

These first three lines will be, as specified, the most immediate and will be convened shortly.

The fourth will be 19.5 million. The Spanish Society for Technological Transformation will manage loans for digitalization projectsdissemination of content and adoption of new tools.

The fifth will be another 5 million and through Red.es, an organization that depends on the Ministry of Digital Transition to make a ‘digital kit’ of helps smaller mediaregional and local newspapers.

According to the minister, “new technologies are an immense source of opportunitiesbut also of risks for a sector that has seen how they affect it in its daily functioning.” Article 20 of the Constitution recognizes the right of all citizens to truthful information, he recalled.