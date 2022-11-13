The government will discuss the controversial Sámi district law on Sunday

There is no certainty about the progress of the bill this time either.

The government according to STT’s information, the intention today is to deal with the controversial reform of the Sámi District Court Act.

The relevant bill was supposed to be submitted to the parliament already on Thursday. The Ministry of Justice had already announced the matter and sent an invitation to the press conference. However, the bill did not advance because the center had tabled the matter. This means that the next hearing of the case can be three days from now, i.e. today, at the earliest.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said at that time that he was ready to convene the session also on the weekend.

The bill however, there is no certainty about the progress on Sunday either. The center has the opportunity to request that the matter be tabled a second time as well, if this is done by a minister other than the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry who requested to be tabled on Thursday Antti Kurvinen (center). In the third time, only a minister who has not participated in the first two sessions could demand that the matter be brought to the table.

The bill has caused a strong dispute between the governing parties. The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) criticized on Thursday that Prime Minister Marin brought a divisive proposal to the Government Council. Marin, on the other hand, said that he had discussed with Saariko in advance that the law would be brought to parliament so that the center would vote against it in the Government Council

Read more: Who is a Sami? This is what the Sámi dispute that is tearing the government apart is all about

By the board in addition, the fate of several other controversial bills needs to be resolved quickly. In principle, the motions should be in the parliament within a few days, so that it would be possible to have time to process them in the parliament during this election period. The election break starts in the parliament in early March.

These controversial proposals include, for example, the capital gains tax.

Chairman of the Constitutional Law Committee Johanna Ojala-Niemelä (sd) already warned on Saturday that there would not necessarily be time to deal with the Sámi District Act in the committee, because the committee is already blocked with issues.