The Ministry of Social Rights has admitted an “errata” in the drafting of the child protection law that affects the periods from which the statute of limitations for crimes begins to run. A new legal error that, moreover, comes to the fore in the midst of a storm due to the ‘only yes is yes’ crisis.

The department headed by Ione Belarra has located an inaccuracy that affects article 132 of the Penal Code, where crimes against the freedom of minors are cited twice with two different statutes of limitations, and which they now seek to correct.

In the norm, approved in Congress in May 2021 and dubbed the ‘Rhodes law’, by its promoter, the British pianist James Rhodes, the wording in accordance with the legislator is specified in a first paragraph to establish that for crimes such as kidnappings, torture, non-consensual abortion, injuries and against the inviolability of the image or home, the limitation period begins to run from the victim’s 18th birthday.

Then the error slips when the generic term “crime against freedom” is repeated again, just before specifying that it is about crimes “against sexual freedom and indemnity”, in which case the term is set from the victim turns 35 years old. This wording left the door open for judges to interpret one figure or another.

The Executive will correct the norm, but it will do so by leaving these crimes out of the extended period of 35 years, reserving it for the most serious cases, and thus maintaining the times for the countdown to the prescription to begin at 18 years.

Rhodes himself, on his social networks, has acknowledged that it is “an error in the drafting of the law” and points out that “Justice should have been aware of this much earlier and fixed it months ago.”