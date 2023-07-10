A rain of oppositions over the next few months with a record call in the middle of the electoral campaign and with the commitment that it materialize before the end of the year. The Government will approve this Tuesday, when there are barely 12 days left before some elections are held that can change the political color of the country, the largest offer of public employment in history, with more than 30,000 jobs to reinforce the General State Administration (AGE). ) before the avalanche of retirements that is suffering. But, in addition to covering the losses that may exist, net new employment will be created, and in greater amounts than last year, although the task remains for the new government.

The exact figure remains a secret, since the Ministry of Finance and Public Function did not want to reveal this data that will be known this Tuesday, but it did promise the unions in the meeting that it held this Monday that it will be at least 20% higher. than there was in 2022 for the General Administration as a whole. Taking into account that the ordinary offer for 2022 included 25,471 positions for the State Administration, of which 15,880 are free entry and 9,591 correspond to internal promotion, the offer for this year 2023 will exceed 30,000 positions, according to union sources.

To this figure, in addition, we must add the thousands of positions that are called each year for the National Police and Civil Guard (almost 5,000 in 2022), for the Armed Forces (another close to 2,000 more last year), as well as the destined for the Administration of Justice, with which the number grew to more than 34,000 places, an amount that will certainly be exceeded by far this year. In addition, in 2022 another 10,636 positions were called for the stabilization of interim personnel, bringing the overall figure to 44,787 positions, a number that the Government is expected to surpass to sign another record. However, it is also likely that this year there will be fewer positions allocated to the stabilization of interim, since most of this process was done in 2022.

no unanimous agreement



To carry out this unprecedented public employment offer, the Government has achieved the agreement of the UGT and CSIF, but not of CC OO, which denounced after the meeting the “constant lack of data” during the negotiation and warned that ” it will not guarantee public service to the citizenry.” In this sense, it maintained – in a statement sent to the media – that it does not include measures aimed at “guaranteeing the creation of net public employment or promoting the internal promotion and professional career of public personnel”. In addition, the union led by Unai Sordo assured that the 20% increase in jobs “is not real, since it is only due to the fact that the number of casualties in 2022 grew by 20% compared to 2021 and, therefore, the relationship between lows and supply it remains linear”.

2,500 places for Social Security



What the agreement does include is an explicit commitment to reinforce the Social Security Administration with 2,500 jobs, to try to stop the collapse that has been occurring in its offices in recent months, with waits of up to three months to get an appointment. face-to-face Of these 2,500 positions, 2,000 will be used to stabilize the positions of those 2,000 interim authorized at the end of 2022 and there will be 25% more newly created, “as a result of the new services entrusted”, according to the agreement to which this has agreed. newspaper. The text prepared by the Public Function explains that it is “a necessary reinforcement so that it can provide the services and benefits that it has been entrusted with and that have been increased both by the Minimum Vital Income and by strengthening control of fraud in terms of contributions and benefits”.

In addition, the Executive undertakes to allocate at least 30% of the places offered for the free shift to internal promotion, some oppositions that will follow the path undertaken with the agreement last year and that will reward merit to a greater extent.

Likewise, the agreement establishes that the calls for the selective processes for this public employment offer for 2023 must be published before the next December 31, except for justified cause that proves its impossibility. Therefore, it remains for the new government to form the task of executing this avalanche of oppositions in record time. In addition, it is established that if calls from previous years converge, the pending places may be accumulated, together with those that, if applicable, are offered in the immediately following financial year.