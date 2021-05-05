A 5G cell tower.

The Government is determined to complete the liberalization of the frequencies that must support the services of the new 5G mobile telephony. To do this, it will launch a public consultation on the 26 GHz band, one of the three necessary for the deployment of 5G, in order to acquire a “clear idea” of the use that these frequencies can be given, which will be released before 31 December, as announced on Wednesday by the Deputy Director General for Planning and Management of the Radioelectric Spectrum, Antonio Fernández-Paniagua.

5G will occupy three bands: the 3.5 GHz, which has already been awarded; the 700 MHz, pending auction, and the 26 GHz, whose occupation has not yet been decided. Regarding the latter, Fernández-Paniagua has explained that it is in the process of being released, although it still contains two important blocks, of 728 MHz each, occupied by radio links.

More information

The plan is for this band to be free in a process that has already begun and that will conclude as a deadline on December 31, 2021, as established by the National Frequency Attribution Chart (CNAF). The next steps will be to carry out a public consultation in order to have an “updated vision” of the applications that these frequencies demand, of the business authorization models, of the telecommunications operators and other possible interested agents, as well as the availability of equipment. and associated value chain, according to the Ministry of Economy.

This band, which is located between 24.25 GHz and 27.5 GHz, currently has three blocks available for immediate use, totaling 1,135 MHz. The rest of the spectrum is either available with limitations or is occupied by radio links.

For its part, the Ministry of Economy will soon publish the conditions of the auction for the 700 MHz band, which will support the bulk of the 5G traffic, in order to be held at the end of this month or in June. The auction was scheduled to take place last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus, which also caused a further postponement in the first quarter of the year. The starting price is a minimum of 1,170 million euros, but the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures does not rule out changing it in the face of requests for reductions from operators.

In fact, the Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, announced in a recent forum on European funds organized by EL PAÍS and Deloitte, that the Government was going to extend the limits to 5G concessions, from 20 to 40 years, provided that certain conditions established in the law are met.