The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto. Europa Press

The Government will be directly involved in the construction of the first battery factory for electric vehicles in Spain. It will create a public-private consortium together with Seat, Volkswagen and Iberdrola with which it intends to feed the need for cells that the next manufacture of a fully electric vehicle requires at the Seat plant in Martorell (Barcelona), which will foreseeably be announced tomorrow Friday.

The announcement was made this Thursday by the Minister of Industry, Reyes Maroto, during the second day of the UGT-Fica congress. It has not explained the investment that will be necessary or the final location of these facilities, with which it was negotiating with different battery manufacturers, although the most advanced talks were those of the South Korean group LG Chem.

The battery factory for electric cars is one of the tractor projects with which the Government wants to anchor the automotive sector in Spain, encouraging it to assign electric vehicles to the 13 existing plants in Spain as of 2025. The Executive maintains that in a first stage it could be possible to install twelve factories in Spain and different autonomous communities are competing for their location.

One of the most plausible locations at the moment is the site that Nissan will leave vacant in the Barcelona Free Zone once the Japanese group closes its industrial activity in Spain at the end of this year. Volkswagen, whose CEO Herbert Diess recently visited the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in Moncloa, has commissioned Seat to develop the smallest and most economical electric vehicle from Seat, so that it can be used by another of the different brands that make up the German consortium. The battery factory would benefit the Seat plant, but also Volkswagen’s Pamplona plant.

Just tomorrow, Friday, Sánchez, together with Felipe VI, will visit the Martorell plant, in an event in which the new model developed by Seat could be presented, which has warned during the last year that it would not be possible to carry out the project and an investment of 5,000 million euros if there is no government collaboration.

The battery factory will be part of the first tractor project that the Government will present to the European Commission to receive aid from the Next Generation reactivation fund, whose non-refundable resources must be used over the next three years.