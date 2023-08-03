The government will be offered to ban the uncontrolled sale of anti-drone guns, as they can be used to the detriment of the safety of the population. Such a legislative initiative addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers is being prepared in the security committee of the lower house. Anatoly Vyborny, deputy chairman of the committee, told Izvestiya about this on August 2.

According to him, the uncontrolled sale and use of such funds can drown out important navigational radio signals, as well as lead to uncontrolled fall of drones on residential buildings.

“Now the law does not prohibit any citizen from buying not only anti-drone weapons, but also a full-fledged suppression system. However, ordinary citizens do not have special skills and knowledge to use them. If you try to neutralize the drone, negative consequences are possible, up to tragic ones, ”the parliamentarian explained.

According to him, any drone can be dangerous, for example filled with explosives, so it is unpredictable how it will behave.

“In the event of an explosion in a densely populated area, in an urban environment, civilians and objects will suffer. In addition, an amateur can absolutely accidentally “land” an important copter of special services. Therefore, only specialists who have received the appropriate license should use anti-drone weapons. In this regard, it seems appropriate to ban the free sale of anti-drone weapons,” Vyborny emphasized.

Earlier, on July 20, the State Duma adopted in the second and third readings a law that gives the Russian Guard, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian Federal Security Service, the Russian Federal Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and private security companies the right to stop the operation of drones.