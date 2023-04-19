The Baells reservoir (Catalonia), which is at 25.8% of its capacity, this Tuesday. Siu Wu (EFE)

The Ministry of Agriculture is going to ask the European Commission for exceptional measures to make the rules of the Common Agricultural Policy more flexible (CAP), on which the European aid received by farmers and ranchers depends, due to the effects of the prolonged drought in a large part of Spain. This is the main announcement made by the ministry this Wednesday after the first meeting in a year of the Drought Roundtable, in which the Government, communities and agrarian associations have analyzed the situation due to the lack of rain. Catalonia, one of the most affected regions, has demanded that the Executive approve a drought decree that includes direct aid and tax benefits for the primary sector as soon as possible, a request shared by agricultural organizations. The department of Luis Planas has explained for its part that it is preparing “a new package of support measures for the sector”.

Planas will send a letter to Brussels to propose flexible or exceptional measures in the application of the CAP rules so that farmers and ranchers do not see their access to aid at risk. For example, to qualify for these European aids, you must have declared crop areas, a production plan and other requirements that are difficult to meet in these circumstances. Although it remains to be seen what will materialize, the sector also calls for lowering environmental requirements on issues such as crop rotation or the abandonment of surfaces. Meanwhile, the Spanish Agrarian Guarantee Fund (FEGA) will convene a meeting with the communities to adopt more support measures.

These measures have had little effect on the regions most affected by the lack of water. At the end of the meeting, the Climate Action Minister of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Teresa Jordá, has asked the Government to approve a decree that includes direct aid and tax benefits for farmers and ranchers as soon as possible, as well as work to modernize irrigation systems . Jordá has stressed that the Government has not proposed “any specific measure” and that in this meeting, fundamentally, it is “listening” to the parties affected by a situation that is especially “evident” in the internal basins of Catalonia, just as in the Segura, Guadiana and Guadalquivir, which are the ones with the “red light” of drought.

Meanwhile, the PP of Andalusia has demanded a national pact for the drought through its Minister of the Environment, Ramón Fernández Pacheco. “Such a sensitive issue requires a national pact, because it concerns all of us, and requires greater participation,” explained Pacheco from Vejer de la Frontera. In any case, the supply of water for urban consumption is guaranteed for more than a year and a half, as explained by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, who has ruled out restrictions in tourist areas.

The ministry, for its part, stresses that a permanent communication channel will be established as long as the lack of rain persists, which is “serious and widespread”, although it reveals important differences in the territory. In this sense, the impact on the Guadalquivir, Guadiana and interior basins of Catalonia stands out. The average value of accumulated rainfall since the beginning of the hydrological year (October 1, 2022) is 23.5% lower than the normal value. The situation does not seem to be changing anytime soon: the State Meteorological Agency reported this Wednesday that this month is on track to be the driest April for 70 years, and there are places like Teruel or La Mancha where no rain has fallen. gout for three months.

The agrarian organizations Asaja, COAG and UPA, present at the meeting, have demanded both the Government and the autonomies to enable “urgent” measures of an economic and legislative nature to alleviate the effects of severe drought in the primary sector and believe that ” There is no room for further analysis”, but to take action. The president of Asaja, Pedro Barato, has insisted that the situation “is not for diagnosis” and has regretted that the minister Luis Planas has not attended the meeting as it is a “pressing problem”.

At this time of the year, cereal production is considered lost in the southern half of the peninsula, as well as in the southernmost lands of Castilla y León, in part of Aragon and Catalonia. In addition, there will be a reduction in the production of woody crops, from olive groves to fruit trees, as well as in the orchards on the Mediterranean coast. The drought will force the planting of alternative crops, such as sunflowers, in the most affected areas. Meanwhile, the lack of water in the reservoirs will affect beets and corn.

With regard to livestock, the problems are centered on extensive herds from the Cantabrian coast, where the meadows have dried up, to the central and southern lands, where the lack of pasture is forcing the use of cereals at high prices. in bovine, ovine and in the Iberian pig of dehesa.

300 million in aid

Until now, the main measure adopted by the ministry has been the distribution of 300 million euros among some 250,000 farmers due to the increase in the prices of fertilizers, at a rate of 20.82 euros per hectare in dryland and dryland areas. 52.06 euros if it is irrigated land. Regarding the measures under study, the granting of low-interest loans is contemplated, as well as guarantees, all with a subsidy from the ministry.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the indebtedness of the agricultural sector rose to 21,586 million euros, which represented 77% of agricultural income. The sector calls for a reduction in tax levels at the time of income tax returns or in the modification of VAT, both in the amount paid for the purchase of the means of production and in the amount received for the sale of the products of the field. In addition, in previous years, aid was launched to support the extensive herd in the face of their nutritional needs due to the lack of pasture.

The last time the Drought Table met was on March 4, 2022, and it served to later approve a decree law with measures to support the agricultural sector in the fiscal, labor, financial and hydraulic fields that involved six ministries .

