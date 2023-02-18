Despite the tone set by the legislature, the proximity of the regional and municipal elections on May 28 is already noticeable in the political acts of the different parties. This Saturday, at a PSOE rally in Zaragoza, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced that the Council of Ministers next Tuesday will approve the distribution of more than 2,500 million euros in scholarships. “The largest item approved to date,” said the head of the Executive.

The president has indicated that these 2,520 million euros represent 18 percent more than the budget of the previous year in scholarships and 1,000 million more “than when the PP governed, 70 percent”, an increase in resources that is put “in hands of the students so that they can build a better future and display all the potential they have”.

Regarding the 200 million to create universal aid for students who suffer from some type of disability, Sánchez has detailed that it will benefit 250,000 students and will be a universal aid of 400 euros, a measure that will contribute to having a “more inclusive” educational system, which It is what our young people deserve of course ».

Sánchez has also taken advantage of his intervention to ironize against the PP for its position on abortion, specifically against its leader, Alberto Núñer Feijóo. «Now it seems that Feijoo has discovered that abortion is a right. Of course, he adds that it is not a fundamental right. Welcome to the 21st century, even if it is 25 years late », he pointed out.