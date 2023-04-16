Housing policies, such as the first comprehensive law of democracy to be approved in a few weeks, have become a gold mine for the Government just before the electoral campaign of the regional and municipal elections on May 28. The closing of the municipal convention of the PSOE in Valencia -with 4,000 attendees, plus half a thousand who stayed outside the City of Arts due to excess capacity-, has not only served to verify that the atmosphere in the different ranks of the main party of the Executive is the complete opposite of the defeatism of the Andalusian elections of almost a year ago. Pedro Sánchez, who agreed to the condition of ERC and EH Bildu to ensure the exclusive right to detail the news of the future state housing law, has reserved the municipalist summit with socialist cadres from all over Spain, including its most notable mayors, to launch another announcement with a marked social accent: the Council of Ministers on Tuesday will approve a plan to mobilize up to 50,000 homes from the Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Restructuración Bancaria (Sareb, also known as the bad bank) for affordable rent. The Government will make 21,000 homes available to municipalities and autonomous communities. In addition, the Executive will promote social rental with the 14,000 already inhabited homes in that park and will promote the construction of up to 15,000 public homes on available Sareb land.

“We are going to approve the mobilization of 50,000 homes at an affordable price for the youth and families of our country. That is the difference between a government that defends the majority and another that defends a minority. We build solutions, unlike the PP”, stated Sánchez. The president also wants to achieve, without setting a date, that public housing reaches 20%. Right now the public park accounts for 3%, below the EU average (9%). “I have a commitment that I assume here: I want Spain to be a country that has 20% public housing. That is what I want for my country. I want it for many reasons: it will guarantee greater accessibility to housing, especially for young people, and it will lower the average age of emancipation. And if we increase the offer, not with more free housing, as the PP says, but with the offer of public housing, we will cushion prices”, the president and general secretary of the PSOE emphasized. Young Spaniards become independent at almost 30 years of age, three years later than the EU average, according to data from Eurostat last August.

The Government hopes to alleviate a problem that is on the rise according to surveys. The ultimate studio 40dB. for EL PAÍS and la SER it affected the concern of the Spaniards about the cost of housing. The rise in interest rates has triggered variable mortgages and rents do not give up either. And, with them, the economic difficulties of many families. The data of 40dB. indicate that only 25.2% of those rented use less than the recommended maximum of 30% (in the case of those with mortgages it is 43.4%). 50.2% of those who live for rent allocate between 30% and 50% of their resources each month. For 15.9%, it represents between 50% and 70% of their income. “Here there are many fathers, mothers, grandparents, who live with uneasiness the problem that access to housing entails, especially for young people,” Sánchez stressed before an audience that in general was over 50 years of age.

Spain is the fourth country in the EU in which it is necessary to make a greater financial effort to pay the rent, a market in which the evolution of the average price per square meter has increased by 45% between 2014 and 2021. A percentage, Sánchez continued, which in the case of home ownership reaches 11%. The magnitude of these data has influenced the Government’s decision to resort to Sareb homes. The bad bank had some 67,000 homes at the end of 2022, although only 47,000 were considered marketable. Ione Belarra, general secretary of Podemos and Minister of Social Rights, has assessed that the 50,000 bad bank homes go to the public rental park, but she considers that the measure falls short. “Today President Sánchez announced something that we have been demanding since the beginning of the legislature. Very good news that I wish had come sooner. We think that not only these, but all the SAREB houses should be part of the public park. Much remains to be done ”, he affirmed, marking distances with the PSOE and once again objecting to the management of the Government of which he is a part.

Sánchez’s announcement coincided with a rally by Alberto Núñez Feijóo in Pamplona in which the president of the PP has said that his party will present an alternative plan on housing next week. “We are not going to promise magical solutions, nor are we going to say that complex problems are solved with legislative proposals from Bildu or ERC, we are not going to propose populist or interventionist measures”, he said after acknowledging the price of housing is “without a doubt one of the biggest problems” of Spain. Feijóo has rejected the price intervention included in the future law: “It sounds good but it works badly and, in the end, what it does is raise prices, reduce the number of homes [disponibles] and aggravate the housing problem.”

From the left, the president of the Generalitat of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig; the general secretary of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, and the party’s candidate for mayor of Valencia, Sandra Gómez, this Sunday. Kai Forsterling (EFE)

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The Government unblocked this week the main law that was pending after months of negotiations under the radar with ERC and EH Bildu. The Moncloa did not put any impediment to them to advance the details of the housing law. The Executive accepted that the initial focus was for two of its parliamentary allies, unequivocal proof of the importance that the left, in its different versions, from social democracy to progressive sovereignist parties, grants to housing regulation. PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC and EH Bildu will use housing as a key element of the 28-M campaign.

The draft State Law for the Right to Housing, which introduces a permanent cap on rent increases – the key issue in the negotiations – had also fueled the clashes within the government coalition between the PSOE and Unidas Podemos. After a long tug-of-war with the parliamentary partners, the Government agreed to eliminate the CPI as a reference index to the rent ceiling, that is, the limit above which landlords will not be able to update the rent of their tenants. This year the current limit of 2% per year will be maintained, which will rise to 3% next year. From 2025 it will be replaced by a new index.

Another novelty is that of the areas with a stressed residential market, which may be declared when paying for the home involves an effort of more than 30% of the income of households in the area or when prices have risen by more than 3 percentage points. above the CPI, in the last five years. The limits of the price reference index may be applied to new homes that have not been rented in the last five years, if so established in the declaration of stressed area. Regarding the definition of large holder (individual or legal person with 10 or more homes), it may include owners of five or more properties in the same stressed area, as long as it is motivated and justified by the corresponding autonomous community. The law also establishes a new distribution of the initial expenses between landlords and tenants: the owners will assume 100% of the property management fees and formalization of the rental contracts.

The law will foreseeably be approved in full pre-campaign on May 28. The Government’s intention is for Congress to approve it on April 27 before the final approval in the Senate. The federal leadership of the PSOE does not doubt the impact it will have on the younger electorate, where emancipation and access to their first home has become one of their main problems. The Socialists consider that the reaction of the PP, which has already announced that it will resort to the Constitutional law, will give them more ammunition for the campaign.