The Government will approve a new pension rebalancing system at the end of 2022 so that the retirement of the larger generations does not overburden the younger ones. This is reflected in the Recovery Plan in its full version that the Executive has sent to Brussels. However, the Government does not detail how it intends to do it or what adjustments it can generate. Only that it will replace the so-called sustainability factor that the PP had approved and that cut the initial pension based on the increase in life expectancy.

Revaluing pensions with inflation supposes “an important impact in terms of spending”, say the reform files sent to the European Commission last Friday and published this Wednesday. For this reason, he explains, this measure must be taken into account within “a more global reform”, and points out that it has to be combined with three others that would help make the system more sustainable: bring the real retirement age closer to the legal one; the reform of the calculation period for calculating the pension, and the replacement of the sustainability factor by a new intergenerational equity mechanism. The latter, as stated in the document, intends that the younger generations are not “overloaded” with the adjustment caused by the arrival of the retirement age of the baby-boomers, a group that will begin to withdraw from 2023 until around 2040.

This new mechanism will be negotiated with the unions and employers, and replaces the sustainability factor, a formula approved by the Government of Rajoy and whose entry into force had been delayed. According to the calculations of the Fiscal Authority, this measure saved in the long term around one point of spending GDP, about 12,000 million euros today. Instead of acting only on the amount of the pension, the new mechanism will have the capacity to operate both in the sphere of income and expenses, indicates the Socialist Executive.

The idea is that “it frees the younger generations from an adjustment caused by the arrival at retirement age of more populated cohorts of workers,” says the reform sheet. And it explains that it is going to “correct the design of the sustainability factor as a mechanism for automatic reduction of the amount of the pension, acting on other parameters of the system.”

Balance between employed and pensioners

Apart from the fact that it will operate on other parameters, the Government does not specify much more about its operation. It only adds: “The introduction of a new instrument is envisaged by virtue of which the fundamental parameters of the system will be subject to periodic review within the framework of the Toledo Pact based on the balance between the employed population and the pensioner population and the level of added expense ”.

Regarding the extension of the period used to calculate the pension, a measure that could imply an adjustment of the initial benefit, there is no longer talk of the rise to 35 years that was considered in other documents. But it is recognized that it may entail an adjustment and that, therefore, it must be compensated: “This measure increases the contributory nature of the system but may have negative effects, so it is important to complement it with measures that modulate its effects, such as the possibility of choice of years or the improvement of the system of integration of contribution gaps ”, says the document. Its approval will be before the end of 2022 and it will begin to be implemented gradually in 2023.

The reform of the self-employed contribution system so that they contribute based on their income will be approved during the first half of 2022 and will begin to apply thereafter. The rise in maximum contributions, with the consequent increase in the paired benefit, will be approved before the end of 2022 and will be implemented for the next three decades. And this same year, measures and incentives will be legislated to ensure that the real retirement age is close to the legal age.

It also includes the promotion of supplementary pension plans with the intention that these reach 80% of the employed population in the long term and that the assets under management go from 3% of GDP to 9% at the end of this decade, 18% in 2040 and 31% in 2050. The legislation to favor them will be processed in the first half of 2022.