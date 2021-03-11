White smoke after the political dust. The Government will approve tomorrow, Friday, in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, the royal decree of direct aid to companies that President Pedro Sánchez promised in Congress more than 15 days ago. That decree was delayed last Tuesday to agree on the last fringes. The final scheme includes three funds: a loan restructuring fund endorsed by the ICO, which will manage the bank, and will be endowed with 3,000 million; a second for recapitalizations of medium-sized companies amounting to 1,000 million that will be injected through the state public company Cofides, and the third, the most controversial, which will finally be endowed with 7,000 million euros to give aid to affected SMEs and freelancers due to the crisis associated with the covid, as government sources have explained to EL PAÍS.

It will finally be the autonomous communities who manage that money, one of the most controversial decisions of that plan. The Ministries of Economy and Finance insisted that they be autonomous governments, compared to another part of the Government that preferred it to be the Tax Agency. Finally, the Treasury will carry out a task of controlling these aids, which are finalists: to pay for fixed expenses (such as supplies and rentals) or to reduce debts (basically with suppliers).

Support to the tourism sector

This package is essential given the stoppage of the Spanish economy in the middle of the third wave of the covid. The Government expects the economy to start during the second half of the year, but the IMF, Brussels, the ECB and the Bank of Spain had warned for months of a possible wave of suspension of payments of companies, due to the fall of income, increased indebtedness and the long duration of the crisis. The Executive reacted to the first wave with the social shield, the employment regulation files to preserve jobs, and the guarantees and liquidity lines of the ICO to save the productive fabric. But a year after the first state of alarm, the Executive wanted an additional stimulus to prevent thousands of companies from closing the blind and not weigh down the future recovery. Some ministers consider that Spain is already late: with the approval of Brussels to Spain for about a month, similar schemes have been operating for some time in Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom or neighboring Portugal. But the government’s plan gives some air to companies that are with the water around their necks.

Especially in the tourism and hospitality sector: the Government will dedicate a specific item to the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, the two communities most affected by the restrictive measures to flatten the curve. The Balearic GDP fell 27% in 2020; the Canarian economy, around 20%, according to data from the Bank of Spain.

Economy and Finance wanted the autonomies to manage the funds. And finally it will be like that, although the sources consulted point out that the Tax Agency will have a role in controlling the requirements: to access the aid, a 30% drop in billing must be demonstrated compared to the period prior to the pandemic, and the funds They have to be used to cover fixed expenses or reduce debt. The different flanks of the Government have finally found an intermediate solution that allows the autonomies to manage the money (which in theory have information on the ground where the funds are most needed) while the Treasury establishes controls to avoid fraud.

The government’s obsession has always been to prevent so-called zombie companies from collecting these aid and then ending up pulling the blind, as has happened in other countries. However, international organizations and the European Commission itself warned that the risk of not approving aid and therefore companies closing was greater than that of helping zombie companies.

The sources consulted insist that the figures had been agreed for days. Economy and Finance explained Wednesday that there were only technical difficulties, and denied significant differences with other ministries. Finally, the plan will go ahead 17 days after Sánchez’s announcement, and after the convocation of an extraordinary Council of Ministers after the weekend was not possible to resolve the differences. The scheme was presented a week ago in the commission of undersecretaries, and only the day after was it debated in the delegated commission of economic affairs, an anomaly compared to the usual procedure. But just a few hours after that extraordinary advice comes the green light for aid to companies: 7,000 of the 11,000 million of the package (around one point of GDP) will finally be non-reimbursable aid.